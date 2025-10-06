Press review - page 388
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USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: CNY - USD-Denominated Trade Balance and 55 pips price movement
2016-04-13 02:22 GMT | [CNY - USD-Denominated Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - USD-Denominated Trade Balance] = Trade Balance in US Dollars terms.
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USD/CNH M5: 55 pips price movement by CNY - USD-Denominated Trade Balance news event :
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.S. Retail Sales and 30 pips price movement
2016-04-13 12:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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EUR/USD M5: 30 pips price movement by U.S. Retail Sales news event :
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: BoC Overnight Rate and 71 pips range price movement
2016-04-13 14:00 GMT | [CAD - Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
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"The Bank of Canada today announced that it is maintaining its target for the overnight rate at 1/2 per cent. The Bank Rate is correspondingly 3/4 per cent and the deposit rate is 1/4 per cent."
"Growth in the global economy is expected to strengthen gradually from about 3 per cent in 2016 to 3 1/2 per cent in 2017-18, a weaker outlook than the Bank had projected in its January Monetary Policy Report (MPR). After a slow start to 2016, the US economy is expected to regain momentum, but with a lower profile and a composition that is less favourable for Canadian exports. Financial conditions have improved, partly in response to expectations of more accommodative monetary policy in some major economies."
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USD/CAD M5: 71 pips range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event :
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Employment Change and 32 pips price movement
2016-04-14 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
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AUD/USD M5: 32 pips price movement by Australian Employment Change news event :
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
Even though the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) appears to be in no rush to implement higher borrowing-costs, stronger price growth may put increased pressure on the central bank to further normalize monetary policy especially as the U.S. economy approaches ‘full-employment.’
Nevertheless, waning confidence along with the slowdown in household spending may drag on price growth, and a softer-than-expected inflation report may weigh on the dollar as it increases the Fed’s scope to further delay its normalization cycle.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bullish USD Trade: CPI Report Highlights Sticky U.S. Price Growth
Bearish USD Trade: Headline & Core Rate of Inflation Fail to Meet Market Forecast
- Need red, five-minute candle following the NFP print to consider a short trade on EUR/USD.
- If market reaction favors a bullish dollar trade, sell EUR/USD with two separate position.
- Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit.
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long EUR/USD trade.
- Implement same setup as the bullish dollar trade, just in the opposite direction.
EURUSD Daily
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: BoE Interest Rates and 55 pips range price movement
2016-04-14 11:00 GMT | [GBP - BoE Interest Rates]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - BoE Interest Rates] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight.
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"The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. At its meeting ending on 13 April 2016 the MPC voted unanimously to maintain Bank rate at 0.5%. The Committee also voted unanimously to maintain the stock of purchased assets financed by the issuance of central bank reserves at £375 billion."
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GBP/USD M5: 55 pips range price movement by BoE Interest Rates news event :
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.S. Consumer Price Index and 42 pips range price movement
2016-04-14 12:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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"The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.1 percent in March on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index rose 0.9 percent before seasonal adjustment."
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EUR/USD M5: 42 pips range price movement by U.S. Consumer Price Index news event :
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China GDP and 38 pips range price movement
2016-04-15 02:00 GMT | [CNY - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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USD/CNH M5: 38 pips range price movement by China GDP news event :
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Manufacturing Shipments and 15 pips range price movement
2016-04-15 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Manufacturing Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Manufacturing Sales] = Change in the total value of sales made by manufacturers.
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USD/CAD M5: 15 pips range price movement by Canada Manufacturing Shipments news event :
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment and 29 pips range price movement
2016-04-15 14:00 GMT | [USD - UoM Consumer Sentiment]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - UoM Consumer Sentiment] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed consumers.
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EUR/USD M5: 29 pips range price movement by University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment news event :