Press review - page 376
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Technical Targets for EUR/USD by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)
EUR/USD: Turn to Bearish
Daily price was moved to be below 100-day SMA and 200-day SMA for the porimary bearish market condition: the price was bounced from 1.0911 support level with symmetric triangle pattern to be formed for direction.
RSI indicator is estimating the bearish trend to be continuing.
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Euro-Zone CPI Flash Estimate and 18 pips price movement
2016-02-29 10:00 GMT | [EUR - CPI Flash Estimate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - CPI Flash Estimate] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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"Euro area annual inflation is expected to be -0.2% in February 2016, down from 0.3% in January, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union."
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EURUSD M5: 18 pips price movement by Euro-Zone CPI Flash Estimate news event :
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Pending Home Sales and 23 pips price movement
2016-02-29 15:00 GMT | [USD - Pending Home Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Pending Home Sales] = Change in the number of homes under contract to be sold but still awaiting the closing transaction, excluding new construction.
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"The Pending Home Sales Index, a forward-looking indicator based on contract signings, declined 2.5 percent to 106.0 in January from an upwardly revised 108.7 in December but is still 1.4 percent above January 2015 (104.5). Although the index has increased year-over-year for 17 consecutive months, last month’s annual gain was the second smallest (September 2014 at 1.2 percent) during the timeframe."
Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist, says a myriad of reasons likely contributed to January contract signings subsiding in most of the country. "While January’s blizzard possibly caused some of the pullback in the Northeast, the recent acceleration in home prices and minimal inventory throughout the country appears to be the primary obstacle holding back would-be buyers,” he said. “Additionally, some buyers could be waiting for a hike in listings come springtime."
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EURUSD M5: 23 pips price movement by Pending Home Sales news event :
Technical Intra-Day Targets for EUR/USD by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)
EUR/USD: Bearish to 1.0800 psy target
Intra-day price was moved to be below 100 SMA/200 SMA area for the primary bearish market condition: the price was bounced from 1.0858 support level for the ranging bearish condition to be started.
RSI indicator is estimating the ranging bearish condition to be continuing.
Technical Intra-Day Targets for GBP/USD by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)
GBP/USD: Bearish ranging with 1.3800 psy support target
Intra-day price is located below 100 SMA/200 SMA for the primary bearish market condition with the secondary ranging.
RSI indicator is estimating the ranging bearish to be continuing.
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Gross Domestic Product and 74 pips price movement
2016-03-01 13:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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USDCAD M5: 74 pips price movement by Canada Gross Domestic Product news event :
Quick Technical Overview - S&P 500: 1,890 is important (adapted from the article)
H1 price is located to be above 100 period SMA (100 SMA) and 200 period SMA (200 SMA) in the bullish area of the chart: the secondary correction was started by the price for trying to break 1,928 support level to below for the secondary correction to be continuing.
SUMMARY : correctionTREND : primary bullish
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Construction PMI and 26 pips price movement
2016-03-02 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Construction PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Construction PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the construction industry.
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"The headline seasonally adjusted Markit/CIPS UK Construction Purchasing Managers’ Index® (PMI®) registered 54.2 in February, down from 55.0 in January and the lowest since April 2015. Although still above the 50.0 value that separates expansion from contraction, the latest reading pointed to one of the weakest rises in construction output seen over the past two-and-a-half years."
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GBPUSD M5: 26 pips price movement by UK Construction PMI news event :
Crude Oil Intra-Day Fundamentals: price is testing 36.07 support level by U.S. commercial crude oil inventories increased by 10.4M barrels from the previous week
2016-03-02 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
=========="U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 10.4 million barrels from the previous week. At 518.0 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are at historically high levels for this time of year. Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 1.5 million barrels last week, but are well above the upper limit of the average range. Both finished gasoline inventories and blending components inventories decreased last week. Distillate fuel inventories increased by 2.9 million barrels last week and are above the upper limit of the average range for this time of year. Propane/propylene inventories fell 3.7 million barrels last week but are well above the upper limit of the average range. Total commercial petroleum inventories increased by 9.9 million barrels last week."
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Crude Oil M5 price movement by U.S. commercial crude oil inventories news event :
Technical Targets for EUR/USD by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)
EUR/USD: Bearish Ranging.
The intra-day price (H4) broke 200 period SMA/100 period SMA for the primary bearish market condition. The price is started to be ranging within 1.0825 support level and 1.0880 resistance level.