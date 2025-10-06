Press review - page 378
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Technical Targets for GBP/USD by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)
GBP/USD: Ranging bearish
Daily price is located below 100-day SMA and 200-day SMA for the porimary bearish market condition with the secondary ranging: the price is ranging within 1.4247 resistance and 1.3835 support levels.
RSI indicator is estimating the bearish trend to be continuing.
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German Factory Orders and 25 pips range price movement
2016-03-07 07:00 GMT | [EUR - German Factory Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - German Factory Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers.
=========="Based on provisional data, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) reports that price-adjusted new orders in manufacturing had decreased in January 2016 a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.1% on December 2015. For December 2015, revision of the preliminary outcome resulted in a decrease of 0.2% compared with November 2015, particularly due to the subsequent report of a major order (primary —0.7%). In January 2016, domestic orders decreased 1.6%, while foreign orders increased by 1.0% on the previous month. As regards the direction of trade in foreign transactions, new orders from the euro area were up 7.5% on the previous month, while new orders from other countries decreased 2.7%."
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EURUSD M5: 25 pips range price movement by German Factory Orders news event :
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Trade Balance and 11 pips range price movement
2016-03-08 02:42 GMT | [CNY - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the previous month.
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EURUSD M5: 11 pips range price movement by China Trade Balance news event :
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: BOE Gov Carney Speaks and 24 pips range price movement
2016-03-08 09:15 GMT | [GBP - BOE Gov Carney Speaks]
[GBP - BOE Gov Carney Speaks] = the speech is on United Kingdom's European Union membership before the Parliamentary Committee, in London.
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GBPUSD M5: 24 pips range price movement by BOE Gov Carney Speaks news event :
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Manufacturing Production and 18 pips range price movement
2016-03-09 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Manufacturing Production]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Manufacturing Production] = Change in the total inflation-adjusted value of output produced by manufacturers.
=========="Total production is estimated to have increased by 0.3% between December 2015 and January 2016. There were increases in 3 of the 4 main sectors, with manufacturing (the largest component of production), having the largest positive contribution, increasing by 0.7%."
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GBPUSD M5: 18 pips range price movement by UK Manufacturing Production news event :
Technical Targets for EUR/USD by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)
EUR/USD: bearish ranging within 1.09/1.10 levels for direction. Intra-day H4 price is located near and below 100 period SMA and 200 period SMA for the primary bearish market condition with the secondary ranging within 23.6% Fibo resistance level at 1.1003 and 61.8% Fibo resistance level at 1.0914.
RSI indicator is estimating the bearish trend to be continuing.
USD/JPY Intra-Day Fundamentals: China CPI and 18 pips range price movement
2016-03-10 01:30 GMT | [CNY - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========Consumer prices in China were up 2.3 percent on year in February, the National Bureau of Statistics said.
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USDJPY M5: 18 pips range price movement by China CPI news event :
How to build a forex trading strategy that works (the article)
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German Trade Balance and 13 pips range price movement
2016-03-10 07:00 GMT | [EUR - German Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - German Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
=========="The foreign trade balance showed a surplus of 13.6 billion euros in January 2016. In January 2015, the surplus amounted to +15.9 billion euros. In calendar and seasonally adjusted terms, the foreign trade balance recorded a surplus of 18.9 billion euros in January 2016."
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EURUSD M5: 13 pips range price movement by German Trade Balance news event :
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: European Central Bank Minimum Bid Rate and 131 pips price movement
2016-03-10 12:45 GMT | [EUR - Minimum Bid Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - Minimum Bid Rate] = Interest rate on the main refinancing operations that provide the bulk of liquidity to the banking system.
==========
"At today’s meeting the Governing Council of the ECB took the following monetary policy decisions:
(1) The interest rate on the main refinancing operations of the Eurosystem will be decreased by 5 basis points to 0.00%, starting from the operation to be settled on 16 March 2016.
(2) The interest rate on the marginal lending facility will be decreased by 5 basis points to 0.25%, with effect from 16 March 2016.
(3) The interest rate on the deposit facility will be decreased by 10 basis points to -0.40%, with effect from 16 March 2016."
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EURUSD M5: 131 pips price movement by European Central Bank Minimum Bid Rate news event :