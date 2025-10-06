Press review - page 386
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EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: FOMC Meeting Minutes and 33 pips price movement
2016-04-06 19:00 GMT | [USD - FOMC Meeting Minutes]
[USD - FOMC Meeting Minutes] = U.S. Fed Releases Minutes from March 15-16 FOMC Meeting.
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EURUSD M5: 33 pips price movement by FOMC Meeting Minutes news event :
USD/CNH Technical Analysis: Trying to Extend Weekly Uptrend (based on the article)
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Foreign Exchange Reserves and 52 pips price movement
2016-04-07 09:04 GMT | [CNH - Foreign Exchange Reserves (MoM)]
A high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the CNY, while a low reading is seen as negative (or Bearish) for the CNY.
[CNH - Foreign Exchange Reserves] = It presents the total amount of foreign currency held by a government.
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USDCNH M5: 52 pips price movement by China Foreign Exchange Reserves news event :
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Fed Chair Yellen Speaks and 11 pips price movement
2016-04-07 22:30 GMT | [USD - Fed Chair Yellen Speaks]
[USD - Fed Chair Yellen Speaks] = participation in a panel discussion at the International House, in New York.
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EURUSD M5: 11 pips price movement by Fed Chair Yellen Speaks news event :
USD/JPY Intra-Day Fundamentals: Japan Consumer Confidence and 17 pips price movement
2016-04-08 06:00 GMT | [JPY - Consumer Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for JPY in our case)
[JPY - Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households, excluding single-person homes.
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Overall livelihood: 40.5 (up 2.0 from the previous month)
Income growth: 40.6 (up 0.8 from the previous month)
Employment:43.9 (up 1.7 from the previous month)
Willingness to buy durable goods:41.7 (up 1.7 from the previous month)"
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USDJPY M5: 17 pips price movement by Japan Consumer Confidence news event :
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Manufacturing Production and 46 pips price movement
2016-04-08 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Manufacturing Production]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Manufacturing Production] = Change in the total inflation-adjusted value of output produced by manufacturers.
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GBPUSD M5: 46 pips price movement by U.K. Manufacturing Production news event :
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada's Employment Change and 62 pips price movement
2016-04-08 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
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USDCAD M5: 62 pips price movement by Canada's Employment Change news event :
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.S. Wholesale Inventories and 21 pips price movement
2016-04-08 15:00 GMT | [USD - Wholesale Inventories]
if actual < forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Wholesale Inventories] = Change in the total value of goods held in inventory by wholesalers.
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EURUSD M5: 21 pips price movement by U.S. Wholesale Inventories news event :
Naoyuki Shinohara, an ex-IMF deputy chief and formerly Japan's top currency diplomat (the articles' review)
Forex Weekly Outlook April 11 - 15 (based on the article)
The Japanese yen was the king in the past week, frustrating Japanese officials. Inflation data in the UK and the US, Retail sales PPI, and Consumer sentiment in the US, rate decisions in the UK and Canada, Employment data in Australia stand out. These are the main events on forex calendar.