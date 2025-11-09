Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 37
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have created 3 signals (free) but none of them can be found from the "signals tab" in MT4. Please tell me what to do, thanks.
How long does this warning stay for?
"This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature"
i had subscribe to a signal without the terminal because i can't find the signal section in my broker mql
also the web site didn't ask me about any passwords , just the login only
so is that mean i will receive the signals on my account
and what about the signals sitting
because of my platform i can't find the signals in Tools >>>>> Options section
thanks
how to solve this
any answers
i had subscribe to a signal without the terminal because i can't find the signal section in my broker mql
also the web site didn't ask me about any passwords , just the login only
so is that mean i will receive the signals on my account
and what about the signals sitting
because of my platform i can't find the signals in Tools >>>>> Options section
thanks
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
help about signals tab
angevoyageur, 2014.03.28 13:23
That question has been asked numerous time, please do some search before posting : MQL5.com Search - Quick, Easy and Convenient!
About signal tab :
Contact your Broker, not all Brokers offer signals on MT4
Is this enough ?
how to solve this
any answers
Symbols on provider side and on your side have different specifications. Either you accept the risk, either you refuse it. What is not clear ?
Also please don't double post.
Symbols on provider side and on your side have different specifications. Either you accept the risk, either you refuse it. What is not clear ?
Also please don't double post.
I'm losing my way here sir
i had done many searchs through the MQL5 and didn't find the answer which you had post
So after reading the comments , what if my broker didn't alow the signals in his platform
and i had subscribe to a payment signal
is that mean i loosed the subscribe payment
also u didn't answer me how to matching the symbols between my broker and the provider broker
see it's complected for anyone new here
as MQL5 know well already which broker accept the signal and who not accept it
MQL5 accept my subscribe already
i had accept the risk ....... but what could this risk is ....... not open positions at all or open positions in a wrong pair
thanks
I'm losing my way here sir
i had done many searchs through the MQL5 and didn't find the answer which you had post
So after reading the comments , what if my broker didn't alow the signals in his platform
I'm losing my way here sir
i had done many searchs through the MQL5 and didn't find the answer which you had post
So after reading the comments , what if my broker didn't alow the signals in his platform
and i had subscribe to a payment signal
is that mean i loosed the subscribe payment
also u didn't answer me how to matching the symbols between my broker and the provider broker
see it's complected for anyone new here
as MQL5 know well already which broker accept the signal and who not accept it
MQL5 accept my subscribe already
i had accept the risk ....... but what could this risk is ....... not open positions at all or open positions in a wrong pair
thanks
How long does this warning stay for?
"This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature"