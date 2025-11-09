Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 37

I have created 3 signals (free) but none of them can be found from the "signals tab" in MT4.  Please tell me what to do, thanks.

How long does this warning stay for?

"This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature" 

 

i had subscribe to a signal without the terminal because i can't find the signal section in my broker mql 

also the web site didn't ask me about any passwords , just the login only

 

 so is that mean i will receive the signals on my account

and what about the signals sitting

because of my platform i can't find the signals in Tools >>>>> Options  section

thanks 

 

how to solve this 

any answers

 

 
walid.basset:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

help about signals tab

angevoyageur, 2014.03.28 13:23

That question has been asked numerous time, please do some search before posting : MQL5.com Search - Quick, Easy and Convenient!

About signal tab :

Contact your Broker,  not all Brokers offer signals on MT4

Is this enough ?



 
walid.basset:

how to solve this 

any answers

 

Symbols on provider side and on your side have different specifications. Either you accept the risk, either you refuse it. What is not clear ?

Also please don't double post.

 
angevoyageur:

Symbols on provider side and on your side have different specifications. Either you accept the risk, either you refuse it. What is not clear ?

Also please don't double post.

I'm losing my way here sir 

i had done many searchs through the MQL5 and didn't find the answer which you had post

So after reading the comments , what if my broker didn't alow the signals in his platform

and i had subscribe to a payment signal   

is that mean i loosed the subscribe  payment

also u didn't answer me how to matching the symbols between my broker and the provider broker

see it's complected for anyone new here

as MQL5 know well already which broker accept the signal and who not accept it

MQL5 accept my subscribe already   

i had accept the risk ....... but what could this risk is ....... not open positions at all or open positions in a wrong pair  

thanks  

 
walid.basset:

that warning you posted only talks about volume. The volume might be different.
 
bendex77:

How long does this warning stay for?

"This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature" 

10 weeks
