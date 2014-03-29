i need a help from the admin or anyone have an experience in the signal section

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HELLO 

I'm looking to subscribe in  signal

i have 2 pro

1st ....... in my new broker fxpro i can't see the signal section

2ed ..... when i'm going to subscribe by the website i got this massage

 

 

 

i have no option with this massage to agree or disagree , also is it allow to register for my FXPRO account or not ?  

 

3ed >>>> as i'm new in this service i have a Q

Is it require to keep my platform on line while receiving the signal or not   ?

 

thanks lot  

 
well thanks :)
 
angevoyageur:
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service

well , sorry but i need help , have to be my account online to receive the signal 

or i don't need and the signals will copy to my account weather it on line or off line

thanks 4 ur help  

 
walid.basset:

well , sorry but i need help , have to be my account online to receive the signal 

or i don't need and the signals will copy to my account weather it on line or off line

thanks 4 ur help  

I provide you the link with the answer. It seems you are thinking I (or someone) have to read it for you and then to provide you the answer ? Please do some efforts.
 

loool 

this is a good one, you make me lough  , ENGLISH isn't my native lang  so it's a little hard to me when talking or read about a technical stuff like that  

thanks for your Patience

i can read by myself .... but i'm just confused because it's so complected ,  i was thinking it's more easy ... as i see there is alot of problems in MQL5 signal service .... and i had already subscribe for a payment signal ..... and i can't use it because of the broker and the diff in the symbols ..... it was for a live account , sure you can imagine how it will look like if you lose money because wrong setup ... i would like to lose it in trade then lose it in this way ..... anyway it was a mistake to register before try the demo mode 1st  ..... so i don't think this sound looking good at all , anyway thank you again for all ur replays, Patience and support , wishing you a nice day .... thanks again 

 
walid.basset:

loool 

this is a good one, you make me lough  , ENGLISH isn't my native lang  so it's a little hard to me when talking or read about a technical stuff like that  

thanks for your Patience

i can read by myself .... but i'm just confused because it's so complected ,  i was thinking it's more easy ... as i see there is alot of problems in MQL5 signal service .... and i had already subscribe for a payment signal ..... and i can't use it because of the broker and the diff in the symbols ..... it was for a live account , sure you can imagine how it will look like if you lose money because wrong setup ... i would like to lose it in trade then lose it in this way ..... anyway it was a mistake to register before try the demo mode 1st  ..... so i don't think this sound looking good at all , anyway thank you again for all ur replays, Patience and support , wishing you a nice day .... thanks again 

English isn't my native language either. And from what I read from you, you can very well write in English.

Anyway, you are welcome. Good luck.

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