i need a help from the admin or anyone have an experience in the signal section
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
well , sorry but i need help , have to be my account online to receive the signal
or i don't need and the signals will copy to my account weather it on line or off line
thanks 4 ur help
well , sorry but i need help , have to be my account online to receive the signal
or i don't need and the signals will copy to my account weather it on line or off line
thanks 4 ur help
loool
this is a good one, you make me lough , ENGLISH isn't my native lang so it's a little hard to me when talking or read about a technical stuff like that
thanks for your Patience
i can read by myself .... but i'm just confused because it's so complected , i was thinking it's more easy ... as i see there is alot of problems in MQL5 signal service .... and i had already subscribe for a payment signal ..... and i can't use it because of the broker and the diff in the symbols ..... it was for a live account , sure you can imagine how it will look like if you lose money because wrong setup ... i would like to lose it in trade then lose it in this way ..... anyway it was a mistake to register before try the demo mode 1st ..... so i don't think this sound looking good at all , anyway thank you again for all ur replays, Patience and support , wishing you a nice day .... thanks again
loool
this is a good one, you make me lough , ENGLISH isn't my native lang so it's a little hard to me when talking or read about a technical stuff like that
thanks for your Patience
i can read by myself .... but i'm just confused because it's so complected , i was thinking it's more easy ... as i see there is alot of problems in MQL5 signal service .... and i had already subscribe for a payment signal ..... and i can't use it because of the broker and the diff in the symbols ..... it was for a live account , sure you can imagine how it will look like if you lose money because wrong setup ... i would like to lose it in trade then lose it in this way ..... anyway it was a mistake to register before try the demo mode 1st ..... so i don't think this sound looking good at all , anyway thank you again for all ur replays, Patience and support , wishing you a nice day .... thanks again
English isn't my native language either. And from what I read from you, you can very well write in English.
Anyway, you are welcome. Good luck.
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HELLO
I'm looking to subscribe in signal
i have 2 pro
1st ....... in my new broker fxpro i can't see the signal section
2ed ..... when i'm going to subscribe by the website i got this massage
i have no option with this massage to agree or disagree , also is it allow to register for my FXPRO account or not ?
3ed >>>> as i'm new in this service i have a Q
Is it require to keep my platform on line while receiving the signal or not ?
thanks lot