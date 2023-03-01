Signal not copying trades - page 3
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Can you show me when selecting a signal where i can see what the SYmbol is. If you cant then it is a problem, cause then I pay for a signal that i cannot confirm works on my broker, but i already funded my broker account. Or i find a signal dont know what signal they are using till i subscribe then have yo hunt for a nroker that is compatible.
Why can't MQL have guidleines for creating signals or Brokers which use the MQL be prohibitted from using custom Symbols.
If there is no way to chcek this information before buying it is quite a seriuos issue. Unless I am wrong and you show me where i can confirm the the Signal before buying. Alternatively there should be a testing period given on all signals to confirm compatibility with your broker.
You are right, it should be possible to test before subscribing or something similar.
Can you show me when selecting a signal where i can see what the SYmbol is. If you cant then it is a problem, cause then I pay for a signal that i cannot confirm works on my broker, but i already funded my broker account. Or i find a signal dont know what signal they are using till i subscribe then have yo hunt for a nroker that is compatible.
Why can't MQL have guidleines for creating signals or Brokers which use the MQL be prohibitted from using custom Symbols.
If there is no way to chcek this information before buying it is quite a seriuos issue. Unless I am wrong and you show me where i can confirm the the Signal before buying. Alternatively there should be a testing period given on all signals to confirm compatibility with your broker.
where I described everything on the way as I understand it, and about what to do (post #6).
read your thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/442553
where I described everything on the way as I understand it, and about what to do (post #6).
#6
Good day
Alain has responded and unles we are wrong and you can show how how to perform the 1st recommendation we would be greatful to you. So you you could post the steps to complete your 1st recommendation please.
#6
Good day
Alain has responded and unles we are wrong and you can show how how to perform the 1st recommendation we would be greatful to you. So you you could post the steps to complete your 1st recommendation please.
What is 1st recommendation?
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Once again - read this thread (there are few posts only on the thread) https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/442553
whereI described about how to estimate the compatibility of the symbols of your broker to be used for copy trading in the signal service.
What is 1st recommendation?
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Once again - read this thread (there are few posts only on the thread) https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/442553
whereI described about how to estimate the compatibility of the symbols of your broker to be used for copy trading in the signal service.
The option you gave was
1. Before subscription: select the broker (trading account) which is compatible with pre-selected signal.
So can you explain how i would confirm compatibility?
The option you gave was
1. Before subscription: select the broker (trading account) which is compatible with pre-selected signal.
So can you explain how i would confirm compatibility?
You do not want to read the thread ...
well ... read this post #3 where I estimated the symbol XAU/USD, and read post #5 where I estimated the symbol AUD/USD.
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Alain was talking about different thing. He provided good idea (not to me, not to you; it is for admins/developers).
The idea is the following: it may be good to have some automated feature for the users to estimate the compatibility of their symbols
for subscription to concrete (to some pre-selected) signal before subscription.
But if we do not have this automated feature developed so you can use my example on the thread where I estimated the compatibility.
It is very easy (I spent just 2 minutes for that).
1st i would like to point out the dummest word in the last post and that is "estimate" No where does MT or any broker have a discalimer saying please do not fund your account until you have verified this and that. To sum up your guidance users who do not even know they first need to do this like myslef who spent money and must now consider it a loss with no recourse.
User must
1. Create an account at a broker.
2. Not fund this account unitl first using the demo to test and this is stated no where on any broker platform or MT
3. Create a demo account
4. Download the broker version of MT, which agaian no where is it stated that you must download the version of MT from the broker and you cannot use the MT software from the MT site
5. Once downloaded login to ur account
6. Follow steps in post #3 and #5, which again are just estimates
7. Subscribe to a signal
8 If the signal doesnt work repeat the process
Solution: Just like when a trade is completed a check is done to confirm the signal. At the subscription point there should be a built in check where the signal provider has stated what symbols etc. he/she has programmed into his signal and the broker which the user selects he/she is going to use the sihgnal with is selected and that broker also has that information listed. A check is done and if compatible then the subcription goes through. You do not need to interfere with the MT platform and the mappings etc. Signals are subcribed and paid for from the MQL5 site and these checks can be performed as part of the purchasing/subscription.
...
Solution: Just like when a trade is completed a check is done to confirm the signal. At the subscription point there should be a built in check where the signal provider has stated what symbols etc. he/she has programmed into his signal and the broker which the user selects he/she is going to use the sihgnal with is selected and that broker also has that information listed. A check is done and if compatible then the subcription goes through. You do not need to interfere with the MT platform and the mappings etc. Signals are subcribed and paid for from the MQL5 site and these checks can be performed as part of the purchasing/subscription.
Yes, it may be good idea too. You can pass it to the service desk for their consideration for example.
By the way, the service desk (admins) are reading the posts so Alain provided idea and your idea too
(to automatically check the compatibility of trading account of possible subscriber to the signal he is going to subscribe) ...
I hope they will implement it in one day ...
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By the way, you complicated this subject by your steps.
For example, it is about what I did when I subscribed to the signal (by steps below).
1. First of all - I select the broker for my money. I like the broker which is having the office in the walking distance from my house,
the broker should be lincensed by my government (same with banks ... the banks are having office, and they have license from the government, right?
so, I like to select the brokers which are estimated by my government).
2. After I select the broker for myself so I will download/install Metatrader.
It is not a problem for MT5 as we can download and install MT5 from this website and connect to any broker.
As to MT4 - I am doing same: I am installing MT4 and connecting it to the broker (to any broker I selected for example) -
Example: How to install "clean" MT4 and any build of MT5 (3 examples with screenshots): this page
So, I am not downloading/installing MT4 from the broker's website.
So, I open demo account first, and if I like it so I can open real/live account. If not so I will select the other broker
(because I am downloading/installing "clean" MT4 which can be connected with any broker).
3. After that - I am trying to select the signal for my trading account.
I am selecting the signal by estimating the mapping on the way as I described on this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/442553
Because I do not like to change the broker: there are very few brokers having license from my government and the office in my city
so I do not have much choice about brokers.
It is much more easy to select the signal for trading account than to select the broker. (at least for me).
Because there are a lot of signals, we can speak with signal providers by PM, we can read the posts of signal providers on this forum, and so on.
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#6
Good day
Alain has responded and unles we are wrong and you can show how how to perform the 1st recommendation we would be greatful to you. So you you could post the steps to complete your 1st recommendation please.
So I got some news after discussing with Metaquotes team.
There is already a check and a warning before the payment/subscription. However there was a bug in the procedure, the warning is not shown for the worst case of missing symbols, only for differences in symbols configuration. This will be fixed soon.
It looks like this :
So I got some news after discussing with Metaquotes team.
There is already a check and a warning before the payment/subscription. However there was a bug in the procedure, the warning is not shown for the worst case of missing symbols, only for differences in symbols configuration. This will be fixed soon.
It looks like this :
Nice, so lets hope they fix that soon. Anways signed up to a few brokers and finally found 1 that works with the signal i paid for. So will take it from there for now.
Thanks for the time you and others have taken in responding.