Signal copying for 'XAUUSD' is prohibited by your broker, deal skipped as no symbol found
Your broker probably uses some suffix in its symbols, making the correct mapping of the signal trades impossible.
You should use the same broker as the signal provider or a more compatible broker/server setup.
Check the Slippage tab of the signal for suggested setups used by other subscribers.
"skipped as no symbol found" is about mapping so please find the following information:
- Signal problem: position skipped as no symbol found - the thread
- all-in- one in summary post: #1
Signal problem: position skipped as no symbol found - My suscribers are getting this error: "position XXXX skipped as no symbol found" in all symnbols
- 2021.04.19
- Camilo Andres Acevedo Corzo
- www.mql5.com
My suscribers are getting this error: "position xxxx skipped as no symbol found" it happens in all symnbols. ------------------ the provider has trading symbol called gold, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called xauusd. Are trades on gold copied to xauusd in that case
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I am getting these messages when my signal is trying to copycat a paid trader,
Any ideas what I can do?
Please help