- MathProbabilityDensityNoncentralBeta
- MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralBeta
- MathQuantileNoncentralBeta
- MathRandomNoncentralBeta
- MathMomentsNoncentralBeta
MathRandomNoncentralBeta
Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of noncentral beta distribution the a, b and lambda parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.
double MathRandomNoncentralBeta(
Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of noncentral beta distribution the a, b and lambda parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rbeta() in R.
bool MathRandomNoncentralBeta(
Parameters
a
[in] The first parameter of beta distribution (shape1)
b
[in] The second parameter of beta distribution (shape2).
lambda
[in] Noncentrality parameter
error_code
[out] Variable to store the error code.
data_count
[out] Amount of required data.
result[]
[out] Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.