Calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the noncentral beta distribution with the a, b and lambda parameters.
double MathMomentsNoncentralBeta(
Parameters
a
[in] The first parameter of beta distribution (shape1).
b
[in] The second parameter of beta distribution (shape2).
lambda
[in] Noncentrality parameter
mean
[out] Variable to get the mean value.
variance
[out] Variable to get the variance.
skewness
[out] Variable to get the skewness.
kurtosis
[out] Variable to get the kurtosis.
error_code
[out] Variable to get the error code.
Return Value
Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.