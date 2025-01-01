MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralBeta

Calculates the probability distribution function of noncentral beta distribution with the a, b and lambda parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralBeta(

const double x,

const double a,

const double b,

const double lambda,

const bool tail,

const bool log_mode,

int& error_code

);

double MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralBeta(

const double x,

const double a,

const double b,

const double lambda,

int& error_code

);

Calculates the probability distribution function of noncentral beta distribution with the a, b and lambda parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the pbeta() in R.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralBeta(

const double& x[],

const double a,

const double b,

const double lambda,

const bool tail,

const bool log_mode,

double& result[]

);

bool MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralBeta(

const double& x[],

const double a,

const double b,

const double lambda,

double& result[]

);

Parameters

x

[in] Value of random variable.

x[]

[in] Array with the values of random variable.

a

[in] The first parameter of beta distribution (shape 1).

b

[in] The second parameter of beta distribution (shape 2)

lambda

[in] Noncentrality parameter

tail

[in] Flag of calculation. If true, then the probability of random variable not exceeding x is calculated.

log_mode

[in] Flag to calculate the logarithm of the value. If log_mode=true, then the natural logarithm of the probability is calculated.

error_code

[out] Variable to store the error code.

result[]

[out] Array for values of the probability function.