MathQuantileNoncentralBeta

Calculates the value of the inverse probability distribution function of noncentral beta distribution with the a, b and lambda parameters for the occurrence probability of a random variable probability. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileNoncentralBeta(

const double probability,

const double a,

const double b,

const double lambda,

const bool tail,

const bool log_mode,

int& error_code

);

double MathQuantileNoncentralBeta(

const double probability,

const double a,

const double b,

const double lambda,

int& error_code

);

For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the value of the inverse probability distribution function of noncentral beta distribution with the a, b and lambda parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qbeta() in R.

double MathQuantileNoncentralBeta(

const double& probability[],

const double a,

const double b,

const double lambda,

const bool tail,

const bool log_mode,

double& result[]

);

For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the value of the inverse probability distribution function of noncentral beta distribution with the a, b and lambda parameters. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathQuantileNoncentralBeta(

const double& probability[],

const double a,

const double b,

const double lambda,

double& result[]

);

Parameters

probability

[in] Probability value of random variable.

probability[]

[in] Array with probability values of random variable.

a

[in] The first parameter of beta distribution (shape1).

b

[in] The second parameter of beta distribution (shape2).

lambda

[in] Noncentrality parameter.

tail

[in] Flag of calculation, if false, then calculation is performed for 1.0-probability.

log_mode

[in] Flag of calculation, if log_mode=true, calculation is performed for Exp(probability).

error_code

[out] Variable to get the error code.

result[]

[out] Array with values of quantiles.