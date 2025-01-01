- MathProbabilityDensityNoncentralBeta
MathQuantileNoncentralBeta
Calculates the value of the inverse probability distribution function of noncentral beta distribution with the a, b and lambda parameters for the occurrence probability of a random variable probability. In case of error it returns NaN.
double MathQuantileNoncentralBeta(
double MathQuantileNoncentralBeta(
For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the value of the inverse probability distribution function of noncentral beta distribution with the a, b and lambda parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qbeta() in R.
double MathQuantileNoncentralBeta(
For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the value of the inverse probability distribution function of noncentral beta distribution with the a, b and lambda parameters. In case of error it returns false.
bool MathQuantileNoncentralBeta(
Parameters
probability
[in] Probability value of random variable.
probability[]
[in] Array with probability values of random variable.
a
[in] The first parameter of beta distribution (shape1).
b
[in] The second parameter of beta distribution (shape2).
lambda
[in] Noncentrality parameter.
tail
[in] Flag of calculation, if false, then calculation is performed for 1.0-probability.
log_mode
[in] Flag of calculation, if log_mode=true, calculation is performed for Exp(probability).
error_code
[out] Variable to get the error code.
result[]
[out] Array with values of quantiles.