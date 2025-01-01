DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCDateTimeShortDayName 

ShortDayName

Gets short name of the day in a week.

string  ShortDayName()  const

Gets short name of the day in a week by index.

string  ShortDayName(
   const int      num         // day index
   )  const

Parameters

num

[in]  Day index (0-6).

Return Value

Short name of the day.