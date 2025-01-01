MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCDateTimeShortDayName MonthNameShortMonthNameDayNameShortDayNameDaysInMonthDateTimeDateTimeSecMinHourDayMonYearSecDecSecIncMinDecMinIncHourDecHourIncDayDecDayIncMonDecMonIncYearDecYearInc ShortDayName Gets short name of the day in a week. string ShortDayName() const Gets short name of the day in a week by index. string ShortDayName( const int num // day index ) const Parameters num [in] Day index (0-6). Return Value Short name of the day. DayName DaysInMonth