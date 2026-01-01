SymbolInfoCommissions

Returns commission charging rules for the specified financial instrument.

int SymbolInfoCommissions(

string name,

MqlCommission& commissions[]

);

Parameters

name

[in] Symbol name. If the parameter is NULL, the current symbol is used.

commissions

[out] Dynamic array of MqlCommission structures, to which commission charging rules for the specified symbol are written.

Return Value

If successful, the function returns the number of elements written to commissions.

In case of an error, -1 is returned. To obtain information about the error, use GetLastError().

Note

Each element of the commissions array describes a separate commission charging rule. The general conditions for applying the commission are set by the fields of the MqlCommission structure, while specific commission values and ranges are defined in tiers.

If no commission rules are specified for the symbol, the function returns 0.

If name specifies the name of a nonexistent or unavailable symbol, the function returns -1.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- declare a dynamic array for receiving commission charging rules

MqlCommission commissions[];



//--- get commission rules for the current symbol.

//--- if a symbol name is specified instead of NULL, the function returns commissions for that symbol.

int total=SymbolInfoCommissions(NULL,commissions);



//--- check the function execution result

if(total<0)

{

//--- in case of an error, print the error code

PrintFormat("SymbolInfoCommissions failed. Error %d",GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- print the number of received commission rules

PrintFormat("Commission rules: %d",total);



//--- iterate over all commission rules

for(int i=0;i<total;i++)

{

//--- print the main parameters of the commission rule:

//--- currency, range selection mode and charge mode

PrintFormat("Rule %d: currency=%s, range mode=%d, charge mode=%d",

i,

commissions[i].currency,

commissions[i].mode_range,

commissions[i].mode_charge);



//--- get the number of commission tiers in the current rule

int tiers_total=ArraySize(commissions[i].tiers);



//--- iterate over commission tiers

for(int j=0;j<tiers_total;j++)

{

//--- print commission tier parameters:

//--- calculation mode, value, applicable range and currency

PrintFormat(" Tier %d: mode=%d, value=%G, range=%G - %G, currency=%s",

j,

commissions[i].tiers[j].mode,

commissions[i].tiers[j].value,

commissions[i].tiers[j].range_from,

commissions[i].tiers[j].range_to,

commissions[i].tiers[j].currency);

}

}

}

Symbol Commissions

This section describes enumerations and structures used to represent commission charging rules for a financial instrument.

Commission can be specified as a money amount, points, percent, percent of profit, and can also be calculated by volume, turnover, deal value or profit ranges. A single commission rule can contain multiple tiers, MqlCommissionTier.

ENUM_SYMBOL_COMMISSION_MODE

The ENUM_SYMBOL_COMMISSION_MODE enumeration defines the commission calculation method.

Identifier Description SYMBOL_COMMISSION_DISABLED Commission is disabled. SYMBOL_COMMISSION_MONEY_DEPOSIT Commission is specified in the deposit currency of the trading group/account. SYMBOL_COMMISSION_MONEY_SYMBOL_BASE Commission is specified in the base currency of the financial instrument. SYMBOL_COMMISSION_MONEY_SYMBOL_PROFIT Commission is specified in the profit currency of the financial instrument. SYMBOL_COMMISSION_MONEY_SYMBOL_MARGIN Commission is specified in the margin currency of the financial instrument. SYMBOL_COMMISSION_PIPS Commission is specified in points. SYMBOL_COMMISSION_PERCENT Commission is specified as a percentage. SYMBOL_COMMISSION_MONEY_SPECIFIED Commission is specified in the specified currency. The currency is specified in the corresponding field of the commission structure or commission tier. SYMBOL_COMMISSION_PERCENT_PROFIT Commission is specified as a percentage of profit.

ENUM_SYMBOL_COMMISSION_VOLUME_TYPE

The ENUM_SYMBOL_COMMISSION_VOLUME_TYPE enumeration defines how the commission value is applied to a trade operation.

Identifier Description SYMBOL_COMMISSION_VOLUME_TYPE_TRADE Commission is charged per deal. SYMBOL_COMMISSION_VOLUME_TYPE_VOLUME Commission is calculated proportionally to the deal volume. SYMBOL_COMMISSION_VOLUME_TYPE_TURNOVER Commission is calculated by turnover.

ENUM_SYMBOL_COMMISSION_RANGE_MODE

The ENUM_SYMBOL_COMMISSION_RANGE_MODE enumeration defines the indicator used to select the commission range.

Identifier Description SYMBOL_COMMISSION_RANGE_VOLUME The range is determined by the deal volume. SYMBOL_COMMISSION_RANGE_TURNOVER_MONEY The range is determined by money turnover. SYMBOL_COMMISSION_RANGE_TURNOVER_VOLUME The range is determined by volume turnover. SYMBOL_COMMISSION_RANGE_VALUE The range is determined by deal value. SYMBOL_COMMISSION_RANGE_PROFIT The range is determined by profit.

ENUM_SYMBOL_COMMISSION_CHARGE_MODE

The ENUM_SYMBOL_COMMISSION_CHARGE_MODE enumeration defines when commission is charged.

Identifier Description SYMBOL_COMMISSION_CHARGE_DAILY Commission is charged at the end of the day. SYMBOL_COMMISSION_CHARGE_MONTHLY Commission is charged at the end of the month. SYMBOL_COMMISSION_CHARGE_INSTANT Commission is charged immediately when the deal is executed.

ENUM_SYMBOL_COMMISSION_ENTRY_MODE

The ENUM_SYMBOL_COMMISSION_ENTRY_MODE enumeration defines at which stage of a trade operation commission is charged.

Identifier Description SYMBOL_COMMISSION_ENTRY_INOUT Commission is charged when entering and exiting a position. SYMBOL_COMMISSION_ENTRY_IN Commission is charged when entering a position. SYMBOL_COMMISSION_ENTRY_OUT Commission is charged when exiting a position.

ENUM_SYMBOL_COMMISSION_DIRECTION_MODE

The ENUM_SYMBOL_COMMISSION_DIRECTION_MODE enumeration defines the direction of deals to which commission applies.

Identifier Description SYMBOL_COMMISSION_DIRECTION_BOTH Commission applies to buy and sell deals. SYMBOL_COMMISSION_DIRECTION_BUY Commission applies only to buy deals. SYMBOL_COMMISSION_DIRECTION_SELL Commission applies only to sell deals.

ENUM_SYMBOL_COMMISSION_PROFIT_MODE

The ENUM_SYMBOL_COMMISSION_PROFIT_MODE enumeration defines whether commission is applied depending on the financial result of the deal.

Identifier Description SYMBOL_COMMISSION_PROFIT_ALL Commission applies to all deals. SYMBOL_COMMISSION_PROFIT_PROFIT Commission applies only to profitable deals. SYMBOL_COMMISSION_PROFIT_LOSS Commission applies only to losing deals.

MqlCommissionTier

The MqlCommissionTier structure describes one commission tier.

struct MqlCommissionTier

{

ENUM_SYMBOL_COMMISSION_MODE mode;

ENUM_SYMBOL_COMMISSION_VOLUME_TYPE volume_type;

double value;

double min_value;

double max_value;

double range_from;

double range_to;

string currency;

};

Field Description

Field Type Description mode ENUM_SYMBOL_COMMISSION_MODE Commission calculation method for this tier. volume_type ENUM_SYMBOL_COMMISSION_VOLUME_TYPE Method for applying the commission value: per deal, by volume or by turnover. value double Commission value. Interpretation of the value depends on the mode field: money amount, number of points, percentage or percentage of profit. min_value double Minimum commission value for this tier. max_value double Maximum commission value for this tier. range_from double Lower bound of the range to which this commission tier applies. range_to double Upper bound of the range to which this commission tier applies. currency string Commission currency. Used for modes in which commission is specified in an explicitly set currency, for example SYMBOL_COMMISSION_MONEY_SPECIFIED.

Note

The commission tier range is determined by the range_from and range_to. The indicator used to select the range is specified in the mode_range field of the MqlCommission structure.

If commission is disabled using SYMBOL_COMMISSION_DISABLED, the other tier parameters are not used for commission charging.

MqlCommission

The MqlCommission structure describes a commission charging rule for a financial instrument.

struct MqlCommission

{

string currency;

ENUM_SYMBOL_COMMISSION_RANGE_MODE mode_range;

ENUM_SYMBOL_COMMISSION_CHARGE_MODE mode_charge;

ENUM_SYMBOL_COMMISSION_ENTRY_MODE mode_entry;

ENUM_SYMBOL_COMMISSION_DIRECTION_MODE mode_direction;

ENUM_SYMBOL_COMMISSION_PROFIT_MODE mode_profit;

MqlCommissionTier tiers[];

};

Field Description

Field Type Description currency string Currency specified for the commission rule. Used when calculating commission in modes that require an explicitly set currency. mode_range ENUM_SYMBOL_COMMISSION_RANGE_MODE Indicator used to select the commission range: volume, money turnover, volume turnover, deal value or profit. mode_charge ENUM_SYMBOL_COMMISSION_CHARGE_MODE Commission charging time: at the end of the day, at the end of the month or immediately when the deal is executed. mode_entry ENUM_SYMBOL_COMMISSION_ENTRY_MODE Stage of the trade operation at which commission is charged: entry, exit, or entry and exit. mode_direction ENUM_SYMBOL_COMMISSION_DIRECTION_MODE Direction of deals to which commission applies: buy, sell or both directions. mode_profit ENUM_SYMBOL_COMMISSION_PROFIT_MODE Condition for applying commission depending on the financial result of the deal. tiers MqlCommissionTier[] Dynamic array of commission tiers. Each array element describes a separate range and commission calculation parameters for that range.

Note

The MqlCommission structure sets the general conditions for applying commission, while the tiers array contains commission tiers with specific values and ranges.

When calculating commission, the general rule conditions are checked first: deal direction, entry or exit stage, financial result, charging time and charging reason. Then, based on the mode_range value, the appropriate tier is selected from the tiers array.

If the tiers array is empty, no commission tiers are specified for this rule.

See also

SymbolsTotal, SymbolSelect, SymbolInfoMarginRate