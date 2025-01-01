- File Opening Flags
- File Properties
- In-File Position
- Use of a Codepage
- MessageBox
Positioning Inside a File
Most of file functions are associated with data read/write operations. At the same time, using the FileSeek() you can specify the position of a file pointer to a position inside the file, from which the next read or write operation will be performed. The ENUM_FILE_POSITION enumeration contains valid pointer positions, relative to which you can specify the shift in bytes for the next operation.
ENUM_FILE_POSITION
|
Identifier
|
Description
|
SEEK_SET
|
File beginning
|
SEEK_CUR
|
Current position of a file pointer
|
SEEK_END
|
File end
See also