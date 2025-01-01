Positioning Inside a File

Most of file functions are associated with data read/write operations. At the same time, using the FileSeek() you can specify the position of a file pointer to a position inside the file, from which the next read or write operation will be performed. The ENUM_FILE_POSITION enumeration contains valid pointer positions, relative to which you can specify the shift in bytes for the next operation.

ENUM_FILE_POSITION

Identifier Description SEEK_SET File beginning SEEK_CUR Current position of a file pointer SEEK_END File end

