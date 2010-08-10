CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Nik_PSAR_2B - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Leonid Basis
Views:
43672
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Updated:
Description:

You can choose Parabolic SAR for 4 TimeFrames (TF4 = true) or for 3 TimeFrames (TF4 = false and TF3 = true) or for 2 TimeFrames (TF4 = false and TF3 = false andTF2 = true) or for only 1 current TimeFrame (TF4 = false and TF3 = false and TF2 = false).

Green arrow will show the beginning of Up trend and Red arrow will show the beginning of Down trend.

Image:

