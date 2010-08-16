Watch how to download trading robots for free
Cycleidentifier-cyclops - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 30245
The Cyclops follows the Cycleidentifier indicator, plus SMA and RSI for filter.
It is taking a trade when the indi shows a bold two spike.
The
filter is suppose to confirm with that but the repaint of the spike
seems to make this a Martingale effort.
