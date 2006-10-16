请观看如何免费下载自动交易
请在Twitter上找到我们！
加入我们粉丝页
加入我们粉丝页
有趣的脚本？
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
WPRfast is an indicator based on Larry Williams' oscillator %R, or WPR (Williams’ Percent Range). It shows a short-term market tone. If there are red dashes drawn in the hystogram, the Bear mood prevails. If they are blue, the Bull mood does.
The WPRfast indicator is used together with the WPRSlow indicator. It is recommended to open a short position when dashes are red on both hystograms, and open a long when they are blue in both.
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9796
PerkyAsctrend1
Indicator PerkyAsctrend1, as well as all other ASCTrend indicators is based on Laryy williams' oscillator %R, or WPR (Williams’ Percent Range).Market Profile
The Market Profile uses alternative presentation of information about both horizontal and vertical market moves.
WPRslow
WPRslow is an indicator based on Larry Williams' oscillator %R, or WPR (Williams’ Percent Range). It shows a long-term market tone.SilverTrend Rewritten by CrazyChart
Indicator SilverTrend rewritten by CrazyChart is an alerting system similar to indicators of ASCTrend.