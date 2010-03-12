Join our fan page
Instrument - indicator for MetaTrader 4
New version : http://codebase.mql4.com/en/code/9632
Shortly:
Displaying of candles of any instrument of any period.
The description:
All is very simple.
We choose
Instrument,
TimeFrame - if 0 that of a chart,
Vertical shift in points,
Horizontal shift in bars,
History,
The colour scheme.
We receive some tools on one chart.
Simply, clearly. There is not of any questions. )
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9545
