Indicators

Instrument - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Денис Орлов
Views:
25341
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Updated:
Instrument.mq4 (4.79 KB)
New version : http://codebase.mql4.com/en/code/9632

Shortly:

Displaying of candles of any instrument of any period.

The description:

All is very simple.
We choose
Instrument,
TimeFrame - if 0 that of a chart,
Vertical shift in points,
Horizontal shift in bars,
History,
The colour scheme.

We receive some tools on one chart.



Simply, clearly. There is not of any questions. )


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9545

