Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Multi Moving Average v2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 23331
Multi Moving Average v2 - is a new version of the indicator Multi Moving Average .
New features:
- Multiple time frame analysis.
- Visual and sound alert when Moving Averages are moving in one direction.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9508
