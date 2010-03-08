On of my books says about moving average, that there is no "magic settings", this indicator tries out a lot of possible combinations between a long and a short moving average.

In this field give a brief description of your script (1-2 sentences).

Uses the ideas of envelopes, moving averages and parabolic SARs for entry and exits. Made for M15.

Trailing can be carried out using the fractals, the extremal bars in the past or using the specified number of points. Can run as a single Expert Advisor or a script, together with any Expert Advisor.