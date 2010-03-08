CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Multi Moving Average v2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted] | English Русский Español Deutsch Português
Views:
23331
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance


Author:

Alex5757000

Multi Moving Average v2 - is a new version of the indicator Multi Moving Average .

New features:

  • Multiple time frame analysis.
  • Visual and sound alert when Moving Averages are moving in one direction.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9508

Accu Dist for a single currency Accu Dist for a single currency

In this field give a brief description of your script (1-2 sentences).

Optimize cross Moving average Optimize cross Moving average

On of my books says about moving average, that there is no "magic settings", this indicator tries out a lot of possible combinations between a long and a short moving average.

EnvelopeMA version 0.0.1.beta EnvelopeMA version 0.0.1.beta

Uses the ideas of envelopes, moving averages and parabolic SARs for entry and exits. Made for M15.

Universal trailing stop Universal trailing stop

Trailing can be carried out using the fractals, the extremal bars in the past or using the specified number of points. Can run as a single Expert Advisor or a script, together with any Expert Advisor.