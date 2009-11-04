CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Scalpel EA - expert for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted] | English Русский Español Deutsch Português
Views:
54946
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
Scalpel.mq4 (8.06 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author:

ryaz

Description:

An interesting EA that works on GBP pairs and also teaches you how to make your EAs faster

Inputs are:

Parameter

Description

Lots

:+/- standard / %risk

TakeProfit

self explanatory

StopLoss


TrailingStop


cciPeriod

iCCI() bars

cciLimit

+/- iCCI() upper/lower threshold

MaxPos

open positions allowed in one direction

Interval

minutes before sending a new order (o=not used)

Reduce

minutes before reducing TP by one pip (0=not used)

Live

minutes before closing an order regardless profit (0=not used)

Volatility

volatility minute bars (+directional or -non dir.)

Threshold

pip threshold for volatility

FridayClose

the time to close all orders on Friday (0=not used)

Slippage

the slippage for opening or closing an order

Spreadlimit

the maximum spread allowed for opening an order

Magic

self explanatory

Here's a tester graph for EURGBP M1 3yrs to date

Create your own neural network predictor easily (example: MA and RSI Predictors) Create your own neural network predictor easily (example: MA and RSI Predictors)

I've modified the "Next price predictor" posted by gpwr to allow any developer to create its own BPNN predictor easily, even without understanding how a neural network works. So easy even beginners can do it. Included: MA predictor and RSI predictor.

Two Pole Smoothed Ehlers Oscillator Two Pole Smoothed Ehlers Oscillator

This oscillator is based on Ehlers' Two Pole Super Smoother, converted as an oscillator, and smoothed using Ehlers' Instantaneous trendline.

AIS5 Trade Machine AIS5 Trade Machine

Alfa Release English

Trend Indicator for several timeframes Trend Indicator for several timeframes

It shows a trend table for a several timeframes in the bottom left corner of the chart.