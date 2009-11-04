Join our fan page
Scalpel EA - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 54946
-
An interesting EA that works on GBP pairs and also teaches you how to make your EAs faster
Inputs are:
|
Parameter
|
Description
|
Lots
|
:+/- standard / %risk
|
TakeProfit
|
self explanatory
|
StopLoss
|
|
TrailingStop
|
|
cciPeriod
|
iCCI() bars
|
cciLimit
|
+/- iCCI() upper/lower threshold
|
MaxPos
|
open positions allowed in one direction
|
Interval
|
minutes before sending a new order (o=not used)
|
Reduce
|
minutes before reducing TP by one pip (0=not used)
|
Live
|
minutes before closing an order regardless profit (0=not used)
|
Volatility
|
volatility minute bars (+directional or -non dir.)
|
Threshold
|
pip threshold for volatility
|
FridayClose
|
the time to close all orders on Friday (0=not used)
|
Slippage
|
the slippage for opening or closing an order
|
Spreadlimit
|
the maximum spread allowed for opening an order
|
Magic
|
self explanatory
Here's a tester graph for EURGBP M1 3yrs to date
