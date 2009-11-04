I've modified the "Next price predictor" posted by gpwr to allow any developer to create its own BPNN predictor easily, even without understanding how a neural network works. So easy even beginners can do it. Included: MA predictor and RSI predictor.

This oscillator is based on Ehlers' Two Pole Super Smoother, converted as an oscillator, and smoothed using Ehlers' Instantaneous trendline.