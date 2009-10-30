Author:

Julien Loutre





I always wanted to see more details in the candles: At which point of the candle did it reach the High? When did it reach the low?

This script generate candles from a higher timeframe on top of your actual chart.

Example: See H1 candles on top of your M5 chart.







H4 candles on top of a M15 chart (bottom), compared to an actual H4 chart (top)



