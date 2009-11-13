请观看如何免费下载自动交易
请在Facebook上找到我们！
加入我们粉丝页
加入我们粉丝页
有趣的脚本？
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
ytg_DveMashki_ind - MetaTrader 4脚本
- 显示:
- 7827
- 等级:
-
- 已发布:
- 已更新:
- 需要基于此代码的EA交易或指标吗？请在自由职业者服务中订购 进入自由职业者服务
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9211
Pinball machine
Pinball machineexp_Amstell-SL
exp_Amstell-SL
ytg_Day_candle
The indicator shows the ranges of price movement during different trade sessions.OrdersGuardian持仓管理EA
管理已开持仓，按照图中支持线阻力线或均线等指标平仓，实现无人看管平仓。