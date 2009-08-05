Watch how to download trading robots for free
Pinball machine - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 20225
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
Pinball machine
Alpari-Contest (Build 224)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2009.06.25 00:00 - 2009.07.24 22:00 (2009.06.25 - 2009.07.26)
|Model
|Control points (a very crude method, the results must not be considered)
|Parameters
|____2___="Order settings"; Lots=0.3;
|Bars in test
|1523
|Ticks modeled
|14241
|Modeling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched chart errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|1309.38
|Gross profit
|11370.99
|Gross loss
|-10061.61
|Profit factor
|1.13
|Expected payoff
|6.82
|Absolute drawdown
|487.02
|Maximum drawdown
|990.18 (8.91%)
|Relative drawdown
|8.91% (990.18)
|Total trades
|192
|Short positions (won %)
|101 (52.48%)
|Long positions (won %)
|91 (53.85%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|102 (53.13%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|90 (46.88%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|299.10
|loss trade
|-268.80
|Average
|profit trade
|111.48
|loss trade
|-111.80
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|5 (325.77)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|5 (-425.40)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|510.12 (3)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-606.87 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|2
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9086
