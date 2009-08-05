CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Pinball machine - expert for MetaTrader 4

Iurii Tokman | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
Views:
20225
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance


Pinball machine
Alpari-Contest (Build 224)

Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period 1 Hour (H1) 2009.06.25 00:00 - 2009.07.24 22:00 (2009.06.25 - 2009.07.26)
Model Control points (a very crude method, the results must not be considered)
Parameters ____2___="Order settings"; Lots=0.3;

Bars in test 1523 Ticks modeled 14241 Modeling quality n/a
Mismatched chart errors 0




Initial deposit 10000.00



Total net profit 1309.38 Gross profit 11370.99 Gross loss -10061.61
Profit factor 1.13 Expected payoff 6.82

Absolute drawdown 487.02 Maximum drawdown 990.18 (8.91%) Relative drawdown 8.91% (990.18)

Total trades 192 Short positions (won %) 101 (52.48%) Long positions (won %) 91 (53.85%)

Profit trades (% of total) 102 (53.13%) Loss trades (% of total) 90 (46.88%)
Largest profit trade 299.10 loss trade -268.80
Average profit trade 111.48 loss trade -111.80
Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 5 (325.77) consecutive losses (loss in money) 5 (-425.40)
Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 510.12 (3) consecutive loss (count of losses) -606.87 (3)
Average consecutive wins 2 consecutive losses 2


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9086

MACD_Signals MACD_Signals

Signal indicator based on MACD

wajdyss_MA_expert_v3 wajdyss_MA_expert_v3

this EA Depends on Moving Average Indicator

Simple daily range script Simple daily range script

Script for calculation average daily range for last agoYear-"calendar" years, last agoMonth - calendar months, ......

Multi Time Frame Moving Average of RSI Multi Time Frame Moving Average of RSI

Indicator works with "ModeMA=0" - SMA and "ModeMA=1" - EMA.