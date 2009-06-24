CodeBaseSections
NirvamanImax - expert for MetaTrader 4

Strategy Tester Report

NirvamanImax
FXDD-MT4 Demo Server 2 (Build 224)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs. United States Dollar)
Period1 Minute (M1) 2009.06.15 00:00 - 2009.06.19 23:00 (2009.06.14 - 2009.06.20)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parameterslots=0.1; mn=555; tp=40; sl=18; periodos=3; tiempoCierre=24900;

Bars in test7855Ticks modelled73060Modelling quality25.00%
Mismatched charts errors0




Initial deposit1000.00



Total net profit745.12Gross profit1257.12Gross loss-512.00
Profit factor2.46Expected payoff12.22

Absolute drawdown15.00Maximal drawdown99.00 (6.36%)Relative drawdown6.40% (81.00)

Total trades61Short positions (won %)30 (60.00%)Long positions (won %)31 (54.84%)

Profit trades (% of total)35 (57.38%)Loss trades (% of total)26 (42.62%)
Largestprofit trade38.00loss trade-20.00
Averageprofit trade35.92loss trade-19.69
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)4 (151.78)consecutive losses (loss in money)4 (-80.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)151.78 (4)consecutive loss (count of losses)-80.00 (4)
Averageconsecutive wins3consecutive losses

2


#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12009.06.15 00:17sell10.101.39891.40091.3951
22009.06.15 06:35t/p10.101.39511.40091.395138.001038.00
32009.06.15 07:07sell20.101.39551.39751.3917
42009.06.15 08:52t/p20.101.39171.39751.391738.001076.00
52009.06.15 09:06sell30.101.39061.39261.3868
62009.06.15 10:47t/p30.101.38681.39261.386838.001114.00
72009.06.15 11:00sell40.101.38701.38901.3832
82009.06.15 11:17s/l40.101.38901.38901.3832-20.001094.00
92009.06.15 11:22buy50.101.38891.38691.3927
102009.06.15 11:31s/l50.101.38691.38691.3927-20.001074.00
112009.06.15 11:46sell60.101.38811.39011.3843
122009.06.15 14:05t/p60.101.38431.39011.384338.001112.00
132009.06.15 14:09buy70.101.38441.38241.3882
142009.06.15 15:57t/p70.101.38821.38241.388238.001150.00
152009.06.15 16:13buy80.101.38751.38551.3913
162009.06.15 16:35s/l80.101.38551.38551.3913-20.001130.00
172009.06.15 16:42sell90.101.38481.38681.3810
182009.06.15 18:00t/p90.101.38101.38681.381038.001168.00
192009.06.15 18:20sell100.101.37981.38181.3760
202009.06.15 19:29t/p100.101.37601.38181.376038.001206.00
212009.06.15 19:32buy110.101.37731.37531.3811
222009.06.16 02:27close110.101.37911.37531.381118.001224.00
232009.06.16 02:43sell120.101.37881.38081.3750
242009.06.16 03:29t/p120.101.37501.38081.375038.001262.00
252009.06.16 03:57sell130.101.37651.37851.3727
262009.06.16 04:48s/l130.101.37851.37851.3727-20.001242.00
272009.06.16 05:23sell140.101.38091.38291.3771
282009.06.16 08:21s/l140.101.38291.38291.3771-20.001222.00
292009.06.16 08:28buy150.101.38401.38201.3878
302009.06.16 08:38s/l150.101.38201.38201.3878-20.001202.00
312009.06.16 08:42buy160.101.38261.38061.3864
322009.06.16 10:20t/p160.101.38641.38061.386438.001240.00
332009.06.16 11:08buy170.101.38571.38371.3895
342009.06.16 12:00t/p170.101.38951.38371.389538.001278.00
352009.06.16 12:06sell180.101.39081.39281.3870
362009.06.16 13:16t/p180.101.38701.39281.387038.001316.00
372009.06.16 13:51sell190.101.38871.39071.3849
382009.06.16 14:11s/l190.101.39071.39071.3849-20.001296.00
392009.06.16 14:25buy200.101.38941.38741.3932
402009.06.16 15:31t/p200.101.39321.38741.393238.001334.00
412009.06.16 15:35sell210.101.39101.39301.3872
422009.06.16 16:26t/p210.101.38721.39301.387238.001372.00
432009.06.16 16:31buy220.101.38771.38571.3915
442009.06.16 16:57s/l220.101.38571.38571.3915-20.001352.00
452009.06.16 17:08sell230.101.38681.38881.3830
462009.06.16 17:38s/l230.101.38881.38881.3830-20.001332.00
472009.06.16 18:19sell240.101.39071.39271.3869
482009.06.16 19:33t/p240.101.38691.39271.386938.001370.00
492009.06.16 19:47sell250.101.38581.38781.3820
502009.06.17 02:09t/p250.101.38201.38781.382037.781407.78
512009.06.17 02:28buy260.101.38201.38001.3858
522009.06.17 06:44t/p260.101.38581.38001.385838.001445.78
532009.06.17 06:53buy270.101.38701.38501.3908
542009.06.17 09:27t/p270.101.39081.38501.390838.001483.78
552009.06.17 09:35buy280.101.39141.38941.3952
562009.06.17 10:13s/l280.101.38941.38941.3952-20.001463.78
572009.06.17 10:25sell290.101.39001.39201.3862
582009.06.17 10:46s/l290.101.39201.39201.3862-20.001443.78
592009.06.17 10:50sell300.101.39081.39281.3870
602009.06.17 11:41t/p300.101.38701.39281.387038.001481.78
612009.06.17 11:45buy310.101.38781.38581.3916
622009.06.17 12:26s/l310.101.38581.38581.3916-20.001461.78
632009.06.17 12:39sell320.101.38651.38851.3827
642009.06.17 14:58t/p320.101.38271.38851.382738.001499.78
652009.06.17 15:01buy330.101.38361.38161.3874
662009.06.17 15:45t/p330.101.38741.38161.387438.001537.78
672009.06.17 16:23buy340.101.38771.38571.3915
682009.06.17 17:27s/l340.101.38571.38571.3915-20.001517.78
692009.06.17 17:45sell350.101.38501.38701.3812
702009.06.17 18:01s/l350.101.38701.38701.3812-20.001497.78
712009.06.17 18:06sell360.101.38671.38871.3829
722009.06.17 20:35s/l360.101.38871.38871.3829-20.001477.78
732009.06.17 21:26sell370.101.39631.39831.3925
742009.06.17 21:30s/l370.101.39831.39831.3925-20.001457.78
752009.06.17 21:33sell380.101.39721.39921.3934
762009.06.18 02:04t/p380.101.39341.39921.393437.341495.12
772009.06.18 02:07buy390.101.39371.39171.3975
782009.06.18 09:02close390.101.39381.39171.39751.001496.12
792009.06.18 09:03buy400.101.39441.39241.3982
802009.06.18 10:10t/p400.101.39821.39241.398238.001534.12
812009.06.18 10:26sell410.101.39831.40031.3945
822009.06.18 10:55t/p410.101.39451.40031.394538.001572.12
832009.06.18 11:10sell420.101.39361.39561.3898
842009.06.18 12:59s/l420.101.39561.39561.3898-20.001552.12
852009.06.18 13:04sell430.101.39521.39721.3914
862009.06.18 14:59t/p430.101.39141.39721.391438.001590.12
872009.06.18 15:02buy440.101.39221.39021.3960
882009.06.18 15:52t/p440.101.39601.39021.396038.001628.12
892009.06.18 15:59buy450.101.39591.39391.3997
902009.06.18 17:02t/p450.101.39971.39391.399738.001666.12
912009.06.18 17:10buy460.101.39881.39681.4026
922009.06.18 17:29s/l460.101.39681.39681.4026-20.001646.12
932009.06.18 18:45sell470.101.39641.39841.3926
942009.06.18 19:01s/l470.101.39841.39841.3926-20.001626.12
952009.06.18 19:31sell480.101.39741.39941.3936
962009.06.18 20:48t/p480.101.39361.39941.393638.001664.12
972009.06.18 21:14buy490.101.38861.38661.3924
982009.06.19 04:09close490.101.39091.38661.392423.001687.12
992009.06.19 05:45buy500.101.39071.38871.3945
1002009.06.19 08:24t/p500.101.39451.38871.394538.001725.12
1012009.06.19 08:35buy510.101.39451.39251.3983
1022009.06.19 09:17s/l510.101.39251.39251.3983-20.001705.12
1032009.06.19 09:21buy520.101.39301.39101.3968
1042009.06.19 09:54s/l520.101.39101.39101.3968-20.001685.12
1052009.06.19 09:56buy530.101.39191.38991.3957
1062009.06.19 11:39s/l530.101.38991.38991.3957-20.001665.12
1072009.06.19 11:46sell540.101.38881.39081.3850
1082009.06.19 12:19s/l540.101.39081.39081.3850-20.001645.12
1092009.06.19 12:19buy550.101.39081.38881.3946
1102009.06.19 14:21t/p550.101.39461.38881.394638.001683.12
1112009.06.19 14:34buy560.101.39361.39161.3974
1122009.06.19 15:59s/l560.101.39161.39161.3974-20.001663.12
1132009.06.19 16:02buy570.101.39251.39051.3963
1142009.06.19 16:13s/l570.101.39051.39051.3963-20.001643.12
1152009.06.19 16:16buy580.101.39161.38961.3954
1162009.06.19 18:36t/p580.101.39541.38961.395438.001681.12
1172009.06.19 18:46buy590.101.39711.39511.4009
1182009.06.19 18:57t/p590.101.40091.39511.400938.001719.12
1192009.06.19 19:00sell600.101.39971.40171.3959
1202009.06.19 21:45t/p600.101.39591.40171.395938.001757.12
1212009.06.19 22:12buy610.101.39571.39371.3995
1222009.06.19 23:00close at stop610.101.39451.39371.3995-12.001745.12


//--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hi all

NirvamaiMAx works in EURUSD. I have no tested it on other currencies. Timeframe M1.

Optimization must be done all weekends with a 5 days range of data. Optimization lasts 1 WEEK.

very very basic trend following system.

no I have not tested it in a real account yet..



As allways happen with all good EAs this EA backtest is far too optimistic, but if you want to reach the rooft you have to aim the stars.

if you ever make money with this EA please give some of your fortune to the more
needed of my country. Thats fair in exchange to what I am giving to you.

here you can do your donations.
https://pagos.conexioncolombia.com/home.aspx

I believe in good things happen to you when you do good things to other people. (good things have happened to me the last time I did this)

just try it. ;-)


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

for you to work with this EA, first you have to undestand some things


1) forget about indicators and rules based on static values. is foolish to think that some specific numbers or set values will work forever. target and stoplosses must always change depending on market conditions. it only can work when you constantly optimize the EA (all weekends).

2) if you are lazy and dont optimize it ALL WEEKENDS you will lose money. optimization is very fast.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

here goes the .set file. open the notpad and copy and paste the following into that notepad. the save it as nirvamanImax.set

lots=0.10000000


lots,F=0


lots,1=0.10000000


lots,2=0.00000000


lots,3=0.00000000


mn=555


mn,F=0


mn,1=555


mn,2=0


mn,3=0


tp=40.00000000


tp,F=1


tp,1=0.00000000


tp,2=2.00000000


tp,3=50.00000000


sl=18.00000000


sl,F=1


sl,1=0.00000000


sl,2=2.00000000


sl,3=25.00000000


periodos=3.00000000


periodos,F=1


periodos,1=0.00000000


periodos,2=1.00000000


periodos,3=200.00000000


tiempoCierre=24900


tiempoCierre,F=1


tiempoCierre,1=0


tiempoCierre,2=300


tiempoCierre,3=28800





