NirvamanImax - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 20241
-
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs. United States Dollar)
|Period
|1 Minute (M1) 2009.06.15 00:00 - 2009.06.19 23:00 (2009.06.14 - 2009.06.20)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|lots=0.1; mn=555; tp=40; sl=18; periodos=3; tiempoCierre=24900;
|Bars in test
|7855
|Ticks modelled
|73060
|Modelling quality
|25.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|1000.00
|Total net profit
|745.12
|Gross profit
|1257.12
|Gross loss
|-512.00
|Profit factor
|2.46
|Expected payoff
|12.22
|Absolute drawdown
|15.00
|Maximal drawdown
|99.00 (6.36%)
|Relative drawdown
|6.40% (81.00)
|Total trades
|61
|Short positions (won %)
|30 (60.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|31 (54.84%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|35 (57.38%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|26 (42.62%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|38.00
|loss trade
|-20.00
|Average
|profit trade
|35.92
|loss trade
|-19.69
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|4 (151.78)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|4 (-80.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|151.78 (4)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-80.00 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|3
|consecutive losses
2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2009.06.15 00:17
|sell
|1
|0.10
|1.3989
|1.4009
|1.3951
|2
|2009.06.15 06:35
|t/p
|1
|0.10
|1.3951
|1.4009
|1.3951
|38.00
|1038.00
|3
|2009.06.15 07:07
|sell
|2
|0.10
|1.3955
|1.3975
|1.3917
|4
|2009.06.15 08:52
|t/p
|2
|0.10
|1.3917
|1.3975
|1.3917
|38.00
|1076.00
|5
|2009.06.15 09:06
|sell
|3
|0.10
|1.3906
|1.3926
|1.3868
|6
|2009.06.15 10:47
|t/p
|3
|0.10
|1.3868
|1.3926
|1.3868
|38.00
|1114.00
|7
|2009.06.15 11:00
|sell
|4
|0.10
|1.3870
|1.3890
|1.3832
|8
|2009.06.15 11:17
|s/l
|4
|0.10
|1.3890
|1.3890
|1.3832
|-20.00
|1094.00
|9
|2009.06.15 11:22
|buy
|5
|0.10
|1.3889
|1.3869
|1.3927
|10
|2009.06.15 11:31
|s/l
|5
|0.10
|1.3869
|1.3869
|1.3927
|-20.00
|1074.00
|11
|2009.06.15 11:46
|sell
|6
|0.10
|1.3881
|1.3901
|1.3843
|12
|2009.06.15 14:05
|t/p
|6
|0.10
|1.3843
|1.3901
|1.3843
|38.00
|1112.00
|13
|2009.06.15 14:09
|buy
|7
|0.10
|1.3844
|1.3824
|1.3882
|14
|2009.06.15 15:57
|t/p
|7
|0.10
|1.3882
|1.3824
|1.3882
|38.00
|1150.00
|15
|2009.06.15 16:13
|buy
|8
|0.10
|1.3875
|1.3855
|1.3913
|16
|2009.06.15 16:35
|s/l
|8
|0.10
|1.3855
|1.3855
|1.3913
|-20.00
|1130.00
|17
|2009.06.15 16:42
|sell
|9
|0.10
|1.3848
|1.3868
|1.3810
|18
|2009.06.15 18:00
|t/p
|9
|0.10
|1.3810
|1.3868
|1.3810
|38.00
|1168.00
|19
|2009.06.15 18:20
|sell
|10
|0.10
|1.3798
|1.3818
|1.3760
|20
|2009.06.15 19:29
|t/p
|10
|0.10
|1.3760
|1.3818
|1.3760
|38.00
|1206.00
|21
|2009.06.15 19:32
|buy
|11
|0.10
|1.3773
|1.3753
|1.3811
|22
|2009.06.16 02:27
|close
|11
|0.10
|1.3791
|1.3753
|1.3811
|18.00
|1224.00
|23
|2009.06.16 02:43
|sell
|12
|0.10
|1.3788
|1.3808
|1.3750
|24
|2009.06.16 03:29
|t/p
|12
|0.10
|1.3750
|1.3808
|1.3750
|38.00
|1262.00
|25
|2009.06.16 03:57
|sell
|13
|0.10
|1.3765
|1.3785
|1.3727
|26
|2009.06.16 04:48
|s/l
|13
|0.10
|1.3785
|1.3785
|1.3727
|-20.00
|1242.00
|27
|2009.06.16 05:23
|sell
|14
|0.10
|1.3809
|1.3829
|1.3771
|28
|2009.06.16 08:21
|s/l
|14
|0.10
|1.3829
|1.3829
|1.3771
|-20.00
|1222.00
|29
|2009.06.16 08:28
|buy
|15
|0.10
|1.3840
|1.3820
|1.3878
|30
|2009.06.16 08:38
|s/l
|15
|0.10
|1.3820
|1.3820
|1.3878
|-20.00
|1202.00
|31
|2009.06.16 08:42
|buy
|16
|0.10
|1.3826
|1.3806
|1.3864
|32
|2009.06.16 10:20
|t/p
|16
|0.10
|1.3864
|1.3806
|1.3864
|38.00
|1240.00
|33
|2009.06.16 11:08
|buy
|17
|0.10
|1.3857
|1.3837
|1.3895
|34
|2009.06.16 12:00
|t/p
|17
|0.10
|1.3895
|1.3837
|1.3895
|38.00
|1278.00
|35
|2009.06.16 12:06
|sell
|18
|0.10
|1.3908
|1.3928
|1.3870
|36
|2009.06.16 13:16
|t/p
|18
|0.10
|1.3870
|1.3928
|1.3870
|38.00
|1316.00
|37
|2009.06.16 13:51
|sell
|19
|0.10
|1.3887
|1.3907
|1.3849
|38
|2009.06.16 14:11
|s/l
|19
|0.10
|1.3907
|1.3907
|1.3849
|-20.00
|1296.00
|39
|2009.06.16 14:25
|buy
|20
|0.10
|1.3894
|1.3874
|1.3932
|40
|2009.06.16 15:31
|t/p
|20
|0.10
|1.3932
|1.3874
|1.3932
|38.00
|1334.00
|41
|2009.06.16 15:35
|sell
|21
|0.10
|1.3910
|1.3930
|1.3872
|42
|2009.06.16 16:26
|t/p
|21
|0.10
|1.3872
|1.3930
|1.3872
|38.00
|1372.00
|43
|2009.06.16 16:31
|buy
|22
|0.10
|1.3877
|1.3857
|1.3915
|44
|2009.06.16 16:57
|s/l
|22
|0.10
|1.3857
|1.3857
|1.3915
|-20.00
|1352.00
|45
|2009.06.16 17:08
|sell
|23
|0.10
|1.3868
|1.3888
|1.3830
|46
|2009.06.16 17:38
|s/l
|23
|0.10
|1.3888
|1.3888
|1.3830
|-20.00
|1332.00
|47
|2009.06.16 18:19
|sell
|24
|0.10
|1.3907
|1.3927
|1.3869
|48
|2009.06.16 19:33
|t/p
|24
|0.10
|1.3869
|1.3927
|1.3869
|38.00
|1370.00
|49
|2009.06.16 19:47
|sell
|25
|0.10
|1.3858
|1.3878
|1.3820
|50
|2009.06.17 02:09
|t/p
|25
|0.10
|1.3820
|1.3878
|1.3820
|37.78
|1407.78
|51
|2009.06.17 02:28
|buy
|26
|0.10
|1.3820
|1.3800
|1.3858
|52
|2009.06.17 06:44
|t/p
|26
|0.10
|1.3858
|1.3800
|1.3858
|38.00
|1445.78
|53
|2009.06.17 06:53
|buy
|27
|0.10
|1.3870
|1.3850
|1.3908
|54
|2009.06.17 09:27
|t/p
|27
|0.10
|1.3908
|1.3850
|1.3908
|38.00
|1483.78
|55
|2009.06.17 09:35
|buy
|28
|0.10
|1.3914
|1.3894
|1.3952
|56
|2009.06.17 10:13
|s/l
|28
|0.10
|1.3894
|1.3894
|1.3952
|-20.00
|1463.78
|57
|2009.06.17 10:25
|sell
|29
|0.10
|1.3900
|1.3920
|1.3862
|58
|2009.06.17 10:46
|s/l
|29
|0.10
|1.3920
|1.3920
|1.3862
|-20.00
|1443.78
|59
|2009.06.17 10:50
|sell
|30
|0.10
|1.3908
|1.3928
|1.3870
|60
|2009.06.17 11:41
|t/p
|30
|0.10
|1.3870
|1.3928
|1.3870
|38.00
|1481.78
|61
|2009.06.17 11:45
|buy
|31
|0.10
|1.3878
|1.3858
|1.3916
|62
|2009.06.17 12:26
|s/l
|31
|0.10
|1.3858
|1.3858
|1.3916
|-20.00
|1461.78
|63
|2009.06.17 12:39
|sell
|32
|0.10
|1.3865
|1.3885
|1.3827
|64
|2009.06.17 14:58
|t/p
|32
|0.10
|1.3827
|1.3885
|1.3827
|38.00
|1499.78
|65
|2009.06.17 15:01
|buy
|33
|0.10
|1.3836
|1.3816
|1.3874
|66
|2009.06.17 15:45
|t/p
|33
|0.10
|1.3874
|1.3816
|1.3874
|38.00
|1537.78
|67
|2009.06.17 16:23
|buy
|34
|0.10
|1.3877
|1.3857
|1.3915
|68
|2009.06.17 17:27
|s/l
|34
|0.10
|1.3857
|1.3857
|1.3915
|-20.00
|1517.78
|69
|2009.06.17 17:45
|sell
|35
|0.10
|1.3850
|1.3870
|1.3812
|70
|2009.06.17 18:01
|s/l
|35
|0.10
|1.3870
|1.3870
|1.3812
|-20.00
|1497.78
|71
|2009.06.17 18:06
|sell
|36
|0.10
|1.3867
|1.3887
|1.3829
|72
|2009.06.17 20:35
|s/l
|36
|0.10
|1.3887
|1.3887
|1.3829
|-20.00
|1477.78
|73
|2009.06.17 21:26
|sell
|37
|0.10
|1.3963
|1.3983
|1.3925
|74
|2009.06.17 21:30
|s/l
|37
|0.10
|1.3983
|1.3983
|1.3925
|-20.00
|1457.78
|75
|2009.06.17 21:33
|sell
|38
|0.10
|1.3972
|1.3992
|1.3934
|76
|2009.06.18 02:04
|t/p
|38
|0.10
|1.3934
|1.3992
|1.3934
|37.34
|1495.12
|77
|2009.06.18 02:07
|buy
|39
|0.10
|1.3937
|1.3917
|1.3975
|78
|2009.06.18 09:02
|close
|39
|0.10
|1.3938
|1.3917
|1.3975
|1.00
|1496.12
|79
|2009.06.18 09:03
|buy
|40
|0.10
|1.3944
|1.3924
|1.3982
|80
|2009.06.18 10:10
|t/p
|40
|0.10
|1.3982
|1.3924
|1.3982
|38.00
|1534.12
|81
|2009.06.18 10:26
|sell
|41
|0.10
|1.3983
|1.4003
|1.3945
|82
|2009.06.18 10:55
|t/p
|41
|0.10
|1.3945
|1.4003
|1.3945
|38.00
|1572.12
|83
|2009.06.18 11:10
|sell
|42
|0.10
|1.3936
|1.3956
|1.3898
|84
|2009.06.18 12:59
|s/l
|42
|0.10
|1.3956
|1.3956
|1.3898
|-20.00
|1552.12
|85
|2009.06.18 13:04
|sell
|43
|0.10
|1.3952
|1.3972
|1.3914
|86
|2009.06.18 14:59
|t/p
|43
|0.10
|1.3914
|1.3972
|1.3914
|38.00
|1590.12
|87
|2009.06.18 15:02
|buy
|44
|0.10
|1.3922
|1.3902
|1.3960
|88
|2009.06.18 15:52
|t/p
|44
|0.10
|1.3960
|1.3902
|1.3960
|38.00
|1628.12
|89
|2009.06.18 15:59
|buy
|45
|0.10
|1.3959
|1.3939
|1.3997
|90
|2009.06.18 17:02
|t/p
|45
|0.10
|1.3997
|1.3939
|1.3997
|38.00
|1666.12
|91
|2009.06.18 17:10
|buy
|46
|0.10
|1.3988
|1.3968
|1.4026
|92
|2009.06.18 17:29
|s/l
|46
|0.10
|1.3968
|1.3968
|1.4026
|-20.00
|1646.12
|93
|2009.06.18 18:45
|sell
|47
|0.10
|1.3964
|1.3984
|1.3926
|94
|2009.06.18 19:01
|s/l
|47
|0.10
|1.3984
|1.3984
|1.3926
|-20.00
|1626.12
|95
|2009.06.18 19:31
|sell
|48
|0.10
|1.3974
|1.3994
|1.3936
|96
|2009.06.18 20:48
|t/p
|48
|0.10
|1.3936
|1.3994
|1.3936
|38.00
|1664.12
|97
|2009.06.18 21:14
|buy
|49
|0.10
|1.3886
|1.3866
|1.3924
|98
|2009.06.19 04:09
|close
|49
|0.10
|1.3909
|1.3866
|1.3924
|23.00
|1687.12
|99
|2009.06.19 05:45
|buy
|50
|0.10
|1.3907
|1.3887
|1.3945
|100
|2009.06.19 08:24
|t/p
|50
|0.10
|1.3945
|1.3887
|1.3945
|38.00
|1725.12
|101
|2009.06.19 08:35
|buy
|51
|0.10
|1.3945
|1.3925
|1.3983
|102
|2009.06.19 09:17
|s/l
|51
|0.10
|1.3925
|1.3925
|1.3983
|-20.00
|1705.12
|103
|2009.06.19 09:21
|buy
|52
|0.10
|1.3930
|1.3910
|1.3968
|104
|2009.06.19 09:54
|s/l
|52
|0.10
|1.3910
|1.3910
|1.3968
|-20.00
|1685.12
|105
|2009.06.19 09:56
|buy
|53
|0.10
|1.3919
|1.3899
|1.3957
|106
|2009.06.19 11:39
|s/l
|53
|0.10
|1.3899
|1.3899
|1.3957
|-20.00
|1665.12
|107
|2009.06.19 11:46
|sell
|54
|0.10
|1.3888
|1.3908
|1.3850
|108
|2009.06.19 12:19
|s/l
|54
|0.10
|1.3908
|1.3908
|1.3850
|-20.00
|1645.12
|109
|2009.06.19 12:19
|buy
|55
|0.10
|1.3908
|1.3888
|1.3946
|110
|2009.06.19 14:21
|t/p
|55
|0.10
|1.3946
|1.3888
|1.3946
|38.00
|1683.12
|111
|2009.06.19 14:34
|buy
|56
|0.10
|1.3936
|1.3916
|1.3974
|112
|2009.06.19 15:59
|s/l
|56
|0.10
|1.3916
|1.3916
|1.3974
|-20.00
|1663.12
|113
|2009.06.19 16:02
|buy
|57
|0.10
|1.3925
|1.3905
|1.3963
|114
|2009.06.19 16:13
|s/l
|57
|0.10
|1.3905
|1.3905
|1.3963
|-20.00
|1643.12
|115
|2009.06.19 16:16
|buy
|58
|0.10
|1.3916
|1.3896
|1.3954
|116
|2009.06.19 18:36
|t/p
|58
|0.10
|1.3954
|1.3896
|1.3954
|38.00
|1681.12
|117
|2009.06.19 18:46
|buy
|59
|0.10
|1.3971
|1.3951
|1.4009
|118
|2009.06.19 18:57
|t/p
|59
|0.10
|1.4009
|1.3951
|1.4009
|38.00
|1719.12
|119
|2009.06.19 19:00
|sell
|60
|0.10
|1.3997
|1.4017
|1.3959
|120
|2009.06.19 21:45
|t/p
|60
|0.10
|1.3959
|1.4017
|1.3959
|38.00
|1757.12
|121
|2009.06.19 22:12
|buy
|61
|0.10
|1.3957
|1.3937
|1.3995
|122
|2009.06.19 23:00
|close at stop
|61
|0.10
|1.3945
|1.3937
|1.3995
|-12.00
|1745.12
//--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Hi all
NirvamaiMAx works in EURUSD. I have no tested it on other currencies. Timeframe M1.
Optimization must be done all weekends with a 5 days range of data. Optimization lasts 1 WEEK.
very very basic trend following system.
no I have not tested it in a real account yet..
As allways happen with all good EAs this EA backtest is far too optimistic, but if you want to reach the rooft you have to aim the stars.
if you ever make money with
this EA please give some of your fortune to the more
needed of my country. Thats fair in exchange to what I am giving to you.
here you can do your
donations.
https://pagos.conexioncolombia.com/home.aspx
I believe in good things happen to you when you do good things to other people. (good things have happened to me the last time I did this)
just try it. ;-)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
for you to work with this EA, first you have to undestand some things
1) forget about indicators and rules based on static values. is foolish to think that some specific numbers or set values will work forever. target and stoplosses must always change depending on market conditions. it only can work when you constantly optimize the EA (all weekends).
2) if you are lazy and dont optimize it ALL WEEKENDS you will lose money. optimization is very fast.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
here goes the .set file. open the notpad and copy and paste the following into that notepad. the save it as nirvamanImax.set
lots=0.10000000
lots,F=0
lots,1=0.10000000
lots,2=0.00000000
lots,3=0.00000000
mn=555
mn,F=0
mn,1=555
mn,2=0
mn,3=0
tp=40.00000000
tp,F=1
tp,1=0.00000000
tp,2=2.00000000
tp,3=50.00000000
sl=18.00000000
sl,F=1
sl,1=0.00000000
sl,2=2.00000000
sl,3=25.00000000
periodos=3.00000000
periodos,F=1
periodos,1=0.00000000
periodos,2=1.00000000
periodos,3=200.00000000
tiempoCierre=24900
tiempoCierre,F=1
tiempoCierre,1=0
tiempoCierre,2=300
tiempoCierre,3=28800
