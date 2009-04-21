CodeBaseSections
wajdyss_T3_indicator_v3 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Wajdi MURAD | English Русский
This indicator for draw an Arrows for buy & sell, it's Depends on T3 Indicator http://forum.m-e-c.biz/t29283.html


Stochasic Chaikin's Volatility Stochasic Chaikin's Volatility

This is stochasticzation of Chaikin's Volatility

ytg_ObjectsDeleteAll ytg_ObjectsDeleteAll

Scripts deletes all objects from the diagram.

Fractal Graph Dimension Indicator (FGDI) Fractal Graph Dimension Indicator (FGDI)

A rework of a script by iliko, with the addition of the standard deviation of the estimator of the box-counting dimension

wajdyss_3MA_Indicator_V1 wajdyss_3MA_Indicator_V1

This indicator for draw an Arrows for buy & sell, it's Depends on Cross 3 Moving Averages http://forum.m-e-c.biz/t29278.html