CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

wajdyss_RSI_indicator_v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Wajdi MURAD | English Русский
Views:
17068
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This indicator for draw an Arrows for buy & sell, it's Depends on RSI Indicator


http://forum.m-e-c.biz/t25109.html



wajdyss_3MA_Indicator_V1 wajdyss_3MA_Indicator_V1

This indicator for draw an Arrows for buy & sell, it's Depends on Cross 3 Moving Averages http://forum.m-e-c.biz/t29278.html

Fractal Graph Dimension Indicator (FGDI) Fractal Graph Dimension Indicator (FGDI)

A rework of a script by iliko, with the addition of the standard deviation of the estimator of the box-counting dimension

iMAX3 Fast Trend Detector iMAX3 Fast Trend Detector

A hybrid indicator where three selectable phase shifted filtered signals can be used, either indivually, or collectively to detect price trends.

wajdyss_نسبة امتلاء الشمعة_Indicator_V3 wajdyss_نسبة امتلاء الشمعة_Indicator_V3

to show the proportion of filled candle http://forum.m-e-c.biz/t28908.html