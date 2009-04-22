CodeBaseSections
wajdyss_3MA_Indicator_V1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Wajdi MURAD
19217
(7)
This indicator for draw an Arrows for buy & sell, it's Depends on Cross 3 Moving Averages


http://forum.m-e-c.biz/t29278.html



