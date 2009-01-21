Watch how to download trading robots for free
Informative Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
It shows the levels: SPREAD and STOPLEVEL - the minimum allowed levels of the StopLoss/TakeProfit in points.
It informs if these values are changed.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8652
