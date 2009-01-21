CodeBaseSections
Informative Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Iurii Tokman
14875
(4)
It shows the levels: SPREAD and STOPLEVEL - the minimum allowed levels of the StopLoss/TakeProfit in points.

It informs if these values are changed.



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8652

