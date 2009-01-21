CodeBaseSections
Indicator of 2 МАs of Different Currency Pairs in One Window - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Iurii Tokman | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
The indicator draws the difference between two MAs of EURUSD and GDPUSD in one subwindow.

The parameters of MA can be adjusted through the settings of the indicator.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8638

Indicator RAVI (Modification) Indicator RAVI (Modification)

The trend indicator RAVI (Range Action Verification Index) invented by T. Chand.

Informative Indicator Informative Indicator

It shows the levels: SPREAD and STOPLEVEL - the minimum allowed levels of the StopLoss/TakeProfit in points. It informs if these values are changed.

i_Sadukey_V1.mq4 i_Sadukey_V1.mq4

The digital filter of the price.

BO BO

Oscillator.