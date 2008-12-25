It shows where to buy and where to sell via the arrows. If a trend occurs then it will bring profit, if there is no trend, there will be no profit.



Input Parameters:

extern int ParY = 3 ; //"Y" parameter extern int ParX = 20 ; //"X" parameter

Rules:



The method that gives those numbers is miraculously simple. The rules are following:



Buy:

1. The average close value calculated for the "X"-days period should be greater than the analogous average value calculated for past "Y" days.

2. The close price should be less than the analogous price "Y" days ago.

3. The close price should be greater than the close price "Y+X" days ago.

If all three conditions are fulfilled then you should by at the opening of the next day



Sell:

1. The average value calculated by closing for "X"-days period should be less than the analogous average value calculated for past "Y" days.

2. The close price should be greater than the analogous price "Y" days ago.

3. The close price should be less than the close price "Y+X" days ago.

For example, if "Х"= 20 and "Y"=3







Ryan_Jones_SM

