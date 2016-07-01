Join our fan page
Attempt to create an Expert Advisor based on the Center of Gravity indicator - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 26280
Please help me with my idea.
The idea has existed for a long time - based on the "Conservative intraday scalping" strategy, but I could not find a suitable indicator in MT4.
I found the indicator (Center of Gravity.mq4). Now I am trying to attach it to an EA, but the EA stubbornly refuses to open trades (neither on demo, nor in testing). Question - why?
The idea: indicator generates 5 lines parallel to the trend. Trades can be opened at the intersections of the extreme lines (of course, preferably with trailing). My idea is that a moving average with a period of 1 (SMA based on LOW prices) crossing the lower line of the indicator from below, i.e. return to the trend channel, would serve as the signal for opening a trade, for example BUY. For SELL, the opposite - moving average 1, SMA, HIGH crosses the upper line from above. The idea can be further developed indefinitely, but currently it is necessary to deal with this.
Indicator: Center of Gravity.mq4
Expert Advisor: C_S_intraday.mq4 /in simple form, no control of the deposit, timeframes, no trailing, etc.
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| C_S_intraday.mq4 | //| | //+---------------------------------------------------------------------+ // // // extern double lots=0.1; //extern int StopLoss=30 ; //extern int TrailingStop=15; //extern int Slippage=2; extern int BB = 125; extern int MM = 2; extern int II = 0; extern double KK = 2.0; extern int NN = 1102; double maH0,maH1,maL0,maL1; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| expert start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { maH0=iMA(NULL,0,1,0,MODE_LWMA,PRICE_HIGH,0); //moving average based on high maH1=iMA(NULL,0,1,0,MODE_LWMA,PRICE_HIGH,1); //moving average based on high maL0=iMA(NULL,0,1,0,MODE_LWMA,PRICE_LOW,0); //moving average based on low maL1=iMA(NULL,0,1,0,MODE_LWMA,PRICE_LOW,1); //moving average based on low int B= BB; // int M= MM; // int I= II; // double K= KK; // int N= NN; // double cgh = iCustom(NULL,0,"Center of Gravity",B,M,I,K,N,3,0); double cgl = iCustom(NULL,0,"Center of Gravity",B,M,I,K,N,4,0); if (cgl<maL0) //if moving average (low) crosses the lowest line of the indicator from below { OrderSend(NULL,OP_BUY,lots,Ask,2,Ask-10*Point,Ask+20*Point,"create1",123,0,Lime); } /* if (cgh>maH0) { OrderSend(NULL,OP_SELL,lots,Bid,2,Bid+10*Point,Bid-20*Point,"create1",123,0,Red); } */ //---- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8604
