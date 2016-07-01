Please help me with my idea.

The idea has existed for a long time - based on the "Conservative intraday scalping" strategy, but I could not find a suitable indicator in MT4.

I found the indicator (Center of Gravity.mq4). Now I am trying to attach it to an EA, but the EA stubbornly refuses to open trades (neither on demo, nor in testing). Question - why?

The idea: indicator generates 5 lines parallel to the trend. Trades can be opened at the intersections of the extreme lines (of course, preferably with trailing). My idea is that a moving average with a period of 1 (SMA based on LOW prices) crossing the lower line of the indicator from below, i.e. return to the trend channel, would serve as the signal for opening a trade, for example BUY. For SELL, the opposite - moving average 1, SMA, HIGH crosses the upper line from above. The idea can be further developed indefinitely, but currently it is necessary to deal with this.

Indicator: Center of Gravity.mq4

Expert Advisor: C_S_intraday.mq4 /in simple form, no control of the deposit, timeframes, no trailing, etc.





