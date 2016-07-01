CodeBaseSections
Hans123_Trader - expert for MetaTrader 4

Good EA, good optimization results. The unfailing EUR/USD pair and H1 timeframe.

Input parameters:

extern int BeginSession1=6;
extern int EndSession1=10;
extern int BeginSession2=10;
extern int EndSession2=14;
//----
extern double TrailingStop=0;
extern double TakeProfit=0;
extern double InitialStopLoss=40;



Hans123_Trader

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8614

Attempt to create an Expert Advisor based on the Center of Gravity indicator Attempt to create an Expert Advisor based on the Center of Gravity indicator

The idea has existed for a long time - based on the "Conservative intraday scalping" strategy, but I could not find a suitable indicator in MT4... Integration of the custom indicator to the EA.

i1AMA i1AMA

Another attempt to adapt the moving average.

MA with a price MA with a price

MA with a price.

FiboCalc FiboCalc

Allows to get the signals for entering and exiting the market.