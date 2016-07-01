Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Hans123_Trader - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 21916
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Good EA, good optimization results. The unfailing EUR/USD pair and H1 timeframe.
Input parameters:
extern int BeginSession1=6; extern int EndSession1=10; extern int BeginSession2=10; extern int EndSession2=14; //---- extern double TrailingStop=0; extern double TakeProfit=0; extern double InitialStopLoss=40;
Hans123_Trader
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8614
Attempt to create an Expert Advisor based on the Center of Gravity indicator
The idea has existed for a long time - based on the "Conservative intraday scalping" strategy, but I could not find a suitable indicator in MT4... Integration of the custom indicator to the EA.i1AMA
Another attempt to adapt the moving average.
MA with a price
MA with a price.FiboCalc
Allows to get the signals for entering and exiting the market.