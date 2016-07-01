CodeBaseSections
ParabolicM - indicator for MetaTrader 4

ParabolicM.mq4 (6.28 KB)
Simplified Parabolic.

Input parameters:

extern double    Step=0.02;
extern double    Maximum=0.2;

ParabolicM

