Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
i1AMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 17652
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Another attempt to adapt the moving average, the use of the indicator in such form has not been found yet.
Smoothing can help with its practical application. PeriodMA - period from 1 to 9.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8603
ParabolicM
Simplified ParabolicCorrelation USDCHF/EURUSD
The Correlation USDCHF/EURUSD indicator.
Attempt to create an Expert Advisor based on the Center of Gravity indicator
The idea has existed for a long time - based on the "Conservative intraday scalping" strategy, but I could not find a suitable indicator in MT4... Integration of the custom indicator to the EA.Hans123_Trader
Good EA, good optimization results. The unfailing EUR/USD pair and H1 timeframe.