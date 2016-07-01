Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
MA with a price - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 22912
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The system is not new, of course, and that is not the point. I could not manage to implement something properly in order to test it properly. Also, I really needed this feature in other ATS as well. (in the current form, it can help only those who have EXTRA money in the truest sense of the word).
To be more specific, I could not implement the position reversal. The current state of the program implements something like:
FOR EXAMPLE:
SHORT POSITION 1st candle: close price is above MA (buy signal) 2nd candle: closure of the short position at the open price of the new candle (this is when the long position must be opened) 3rd candle: (this is where it goes wrong) the long position is opened at the open price of this candle (and not the 2nd candle).
This process is illustrated in the image (description of the situation with "BUY", the same with the "SELL", of course).
I would be glad if the more advanced minds than mine contributed to solving this task. If possible, please fix the attached code. Of course, I would be grateful for simple tips as well. (Although I am not sure if I will be able to convert simple tips into code - too little experience). :)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8615
Good EA, good optimization results. The unfailing EUR/USD pair and H1 timeframe.Attempt to create an Expert Advisor based on the Center of Gravity indicator
The idea has existed for a long time - based on the "Conservative intraday scalping" strategy, but I could not find a suitable indicator in MT4... Integration of the custom indicator to the EA.
Allows to get the signals for entering and exiting the market.On Alligator vol.1.1
I had thought about selling it, but my conscience did not allow that. I had worked on it for more than 2 months.