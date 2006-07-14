CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Taf - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Views:
18157
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Updated:
Taf.mq4 (3.07 KB) view
Taf Indicator.



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8496

