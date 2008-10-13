Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Scripts of "Trading Chaos" - script for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 10789
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The information was taken from the book "Trading Chaos" by Bill Williams.
The first script determines the type of the bar according to Bill's theory and the names invented by him.
The second one determines the direction of the trend.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8438
SMI_Correct-1
Another SMI indicator. On the basis of the book "Momentum, Direction and Divergence" by W. Blau.MartingailExpert_v1.0
The EA opens the positions in the direction of moving of Stochastic indicator, in addition there is a heightening of positions by martingale. It is tuned for micro-Forex.
Indicator of Tickly Price Changing
It shows how the price changed with the coming of a new tick.Improve
Anyone know how to improve this EA i put together ? Cheers