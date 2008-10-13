Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Indicator of Tickly Price Changing - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 15834
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator shows the number of the points the price changed by and the direction of price changing with the coming of a new tick. As distinct from its forerunner https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8414 the information is displayed in the main window of the chart and the sound accompaniment of the tick coming was added.
Indicator of Tickly Price Changing
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8430
Scripts of "Trading Chaos"
A determination of a bar and trend direction.SMI_Correct-1
Another SMI indicator. On the basis of the book "Momentum, Direction and Divergence" by W. Blau.
Improve
Anyone know how to improve this EA i put together ? CheersIndicator of Tick Changing
It displays how the price is changed in points with the coming of a new tick.