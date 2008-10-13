CodeBaseSections
Indicator of Tickly Price Changing - indicator for MetaTrader 4

TikTakWav.mq4 (2.67 KB) view
The indicator shows the number of the points the price changed by and the direction of price changing with the coming of a new tick. As distinct from its forerunner https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8414 the information is displayed in the main window of the chart and the sound accompaniment of the tick coming was added.



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8430

