CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

iAvgVol - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Collector | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
Views:
19479
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Updated:
iAvgVol.mq4 (2.67 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

    Average Volume indicator.






Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8423

High Low (ZigZag) High Low (ZigZag)

High_Low (ZigZag) indicator.

Hi-Lo Hi-Lo

Hi-Lo indicator.

InsTrend InsTrend

Instantaneous Trend Line indicator InsTrend.

iTrend iTrend

iTrend Indicator determines where the trend starts and ends.