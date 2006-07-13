Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
iTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 44506
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
iTrend Indicator determines where the trend starts and ends.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8439
Keltner Channel
The Keltner Channel indicator locates the most important trends.NRTR
NRTR Indicator.