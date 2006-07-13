CodeBaseSections
Indicators

iTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Published:
Updated:
iTrend.mq4 (4.03 KB) view
    iTrend Indicator determines where the trend starts and ends.





Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8439

InsTrend InsTrend

Instantaneous Trend Line indicator InsTrend.

iAvgVol iAvgVol

Average Volume indicator.

Keltner Channel Keltner Channel

The Keltner Channel indicator locates the most important trends.

NRTR NRTR

NRTR Indicator.