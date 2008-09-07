CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

GordagoElder - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
17687
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator GordagoElder.


GordagoElder


SteelBlue SteelBlue

Indicator WolfWave. It is written on the basis of the ZigZag.

WolfWave. WolfWave.

Indicator WolfWave. The code contains a fragmentary description.

TakeProfitMove TakeProfitMove

The script moves the TakeProfit by the Distance from the market.

#MAMA #MAMA

Indicator #MAMA.