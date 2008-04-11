CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MTF support & Resistance (SR) - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
37850
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Updated:
5MTF_SR.mq4 (5.65 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author: Eli hayun

Indicator MTF Support & Resistance (SR). The description here.

MTF Stochastic v2.0 MTF Stochastic v2.0

One more version stohastic. Works on all periods.

Gann Hi-lo Activator SSL Gann Hi-lo Activator SSL

The unpretentious indicator, will approach beginners in mastering MQL4.

Bago_EA Bago_EA

Adviser Bago EA.

Arttrader_v1_5 Arttrader_v1_5

Adviser Arttrader v1_5.