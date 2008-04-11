Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MTF Stochastic v2.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 21461
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Christof Risch (iya)
One more version stohastic. Works on all periods.
Gann Hi-lo Activator SSL
The unpretentious indicator, will approach beginners in mastering MQL4.Heiken_Ashi_Ma 20
Heiken_Ashi_Ma 20 indicator.
MTF support & Resistance (SR)
MTF Support & Resistance (SR) indicator.Bago_EA
Adviser Bago EA.