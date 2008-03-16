Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
GMacd_Signals - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 23567
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Muhammad Hamizi Jaminan (hymns) & CJA
GMacd_Signals indicator. Will approach as the filter.
GMacd_Signals indicator. Will approach as the filter.
MTF-Dinapoli_Target
MTF-Dinapoli_Target indicator. Works together with DinapoliTargets.Synergy Signals [v2]
Synergy Signals [v2] indicator.
Float
Float indicator.MACD_4in1_v2
MACD_4in1_v2 indicator. Four in one.