Indicators

GMacd_Signals - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Views:
23567
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
GMACD_Signals.mq4 (14.03 KB) view
Author: Muhammad Hamizi Jaminan (hymns) & CJA

GMacd_Signals indicator. Will approach as the filter.


