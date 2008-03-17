Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Float - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 17046
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Barry Stander
Float indicator.
Float indicator.
GMacd_Signals
GMacd_Signals indicator. Will approach as the filter.MTF-Dinapoli_Target
MTF-Dinapoli_Target indicator. Works together with DinapoliTargets.
MACD_4in1_v2
MACD_4in1_v2 indicator. Four in one.Macd_CJA M1D1
Macd_CJA M1D1 indicator. Uses signals Macd.