1h-4h-1d - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 10630
Author: Expert Advisor Builder
Adviser 1h-4h-1d. Uses indicator MA.
It is optimized on the periods from M1 - M30.
------------------------------
Parameters of testing
Symbol: EURUSD.
Period: M15.
Model: All tics.
