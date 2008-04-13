CodeBaseSections
DT RSI EXP1 - expert for MetaTrader 4

Dt-rsi-exp1.mq4 (7.92 KB) view
Author: klot

Adviser DT-RSI-EXP1. Uses indicators RSI and RFTL.

Parameters of testing
Symbol: EURUSD.
Period: H4.
Model: Control points.



