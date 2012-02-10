Join our fan page
3X_ParabolicRegression - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
- Nikolay Kositsin
- Views:
- 9809
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
Real author:
Senior Linux Hacker
The indicator builds two rectilinear channels of standard deviations with different periods and the curvelinear channel of the parabolic regression with interpolation of a price chart future values.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/767
Signal indicator of the popular BrainTrend1 trading system with preliminary price timeseries smoothing.LinearRegression
When applied to financial markets this method is usually used to determine the moments of prices extreme deviation from a "standard" level.
The channel based on ATR (Average True Range) technical indicator deviations from the moving average.JBrainTrend1Stop
The indicator building Stop Loss levels lines according to BrainTrend1 trading system data with preliminary price timeseries smoothing.