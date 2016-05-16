Join our fan page
MAMA_NK - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author: John Ehlers
The operation of the indicator requires the files
PriceSeries.mqh to be placed in the folder (directory): MetaTrader\experts\include\
MAMA_NK.mq4, Heiken Ashi4.mq4 to be placed in the folder (directory): MetaTrader\indicators\
The MAMA1_NK.mq4 is a complete analog of the MAMA_NK.mq4 indicator, but with absolutely useless pieces of software code and the unnecessary variables, in my opinion, removed from it! The MAMAXX_NK.mq4 is a greatly abridged version of the MAMA indicator, in which I left only the smoothing algorithm itself:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7646
