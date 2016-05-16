Author: John Ehlers

The operation of the indicator requires the files

PriceSeries.mqh to be placed in the folder (directory): MetaTrader\experts\include\

MAMA_NK.mq4, Heiken Ashi4.mq4 to be placed in the folder (directory): MetaTrader\indicators\







The MAMA1_NK.mq4 is a complete analog of the MAMA_NK.mq4 indicator, but with absolutely useless pieces of software code and the unnecessary variables, in my opinion, removed from it! The MAMAXX_NK.mq4 is a greatly abridged version of the MAMA indicator, in which I left only the smoothing algorithm itself:





