MAMA_NK - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語
Heiken_Ashi4.mq4 (3.73 KB) view
MAMA1_NK.mq4 (10.28 KB) view
MAMAXX_NK.mq4 (4.71 KB) view
MAMA_NK.mq4 (11.07 KB) view
\MQL4\Include\
PriceSeries.mqh (6.1 KB) view
Author: John Ehlers

The operation of the indicator requires the files
PriceSeries.mqh to be placed in the folder (directory): MetaTrader\experts\include\
MAMA_NK.mq4, Heiken Ashi4.mq4 to be placed in the folder (directory): MetaTrader\indicators\

 

The MAMA1_NK.mq4 is a complete analog of the MAMA_NK.mq4 indicator, but with absolutely useless pieces of software code and the unnecessary variables, in my opinion, removed from it! The MAMAXX_NK.mq4 is a greatly abridged version of the MAMA indicator, in which I left only the smoothing algorithm itself:



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7646

